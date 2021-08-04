Renfield, Nicholas Hoult of Skins will star in the dracula horror movie

The actor was chosen to play the title role in the film inspired by one of the most fascinating minor characters in Bram Stoker’s Dracula

After being a zombie in Warm Bodies, Nicholas Hoult will return to play monstrous clothes in Renfield, Universal’s gothic horror film inspired by Dracula’s first London acolyte in Bram Stoker’s novel. The actor, whose career began at a very young age with the success of About a Boy, has a very long resume in large productions, having starred, among others, in films such as The Giant Hunter, Clash of the Titans, Mad Max: Fury Road, and having played the character of Beast five times in the X-Men films and in Deadpool 2.

124 years ago the novel "Dracula" was released, here are 20 films with vampires Renfield will be directed by Chris McKay, director of The War of Tomorrow, and scripted by Robert Kirkman, author of The Walking Dead and Ryan Ridley (Rick &Morty). The film will tell the story of Renfield, a patient of Dr. Seward. A man obsessed with feeding on animals still alive and drinking blood, convinced that he can thus find immortality, and devoted to a monstrous master, the king of vampires Dracula.

Director Chloé Zhao will direct a Dracula in sci-fi and western sauce Renfield is one of the most fascinating minor characters in Stoker’s Gothic novel and has already been portrayed on the big screen by Dwight Frye in Tod Browning’s 1931 film and by Tom Waits in the 1992 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola. McKay’s film, however, will be the first to see him as the protagonist. And the casting of the diaphanous Hoult, recently engaged with Angelina Jolie in Those who want me dead, seems particularly apt.