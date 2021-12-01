Renfield: Nicolas Cage will be Dracula | Cinema

News

Renfield: Nicolas Cage will be Dracula

According to the Hollywood Reporter Nicolas Cage would be cast for the role of Dracula in Renfield, in the new Universal Pictures film.

As we already know, Nicholas Hoult will play Renfield, the servant of Dracula and protagonist of the film.

Set aside the Dark Universe, a few years ago, Universal had decided to develop more monster-based films by developing a project such as Renfield, directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) and written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) on an idea of ​​none other than Robert Kirkman (creator of The Walking Dead).

The project was then passed to Chris McKay, director of The war of tomorrow with Chris Pratt who will also appear as a producer.

In Bram Stoker’s novel, RM Renfield is a patient admitted to Dr. Seward’s asylum who compulsively eats various animals (from insects to birds) convinced that the more souls he ingests the longer he will live. It has a special bond with the Count, who in the various film adaptations has always been expanded to a level of slavery or almost. In Dracula of 1931 was played by Dwight Frye, while in Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Tom Waits.

According to what has been leaked to date, the film will be a contemporary reinterpretation, so it will be set in the present day. Meanwhile, a film by Wolfman with Ryan Gosling and one on Van Helsing produced by James Wan.


