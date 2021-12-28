Renfield: Nicolas Cage will be Dracula

Renfield by Universal Pictures is a monster movie about Dracula’s henchman. The film will be directed by Chris McKay, the director of The War of Tomorrow, while Ryan Ridley wrote the script.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Nicolas Cage was chosen to play Dracula, who recently starred in Prisoners of the Ghostland, Mandy And Color Out of Space.

What we know about Renfield

The story of Renfield follows RM Renfield (played by Nicholas Hoult), inmate of an asylum who was thought to suffer from hallucinations, when in reality he turns out to be the henchman of the iconic vampire from the famous gothic horror novel by Bram Stoker of 1897, Dracula (read our review of Dracula! Ediz. Illustrated and retrieve the book on Amazon!)

This is the description of Renfield from the novel:

“RM Renfield, 59. Blood temperament, great physical strength, morbidly excitable, periods of melancholy, which end in some fixed idea that I cannot understand. I assume that the sanguine temper itself and the disturbing influence end in a mentally captivating ending, a possibly dangerous man, probably dangerous if disinterested. In selfish men, prudence is as safe an armor for their enemies as it is for themselves. What I think on this point is that when the ego is the fixed point, the centripetal force balances itself with the centrifuge. When duty, a cause, etc., is the fixed point, the latter force is predominant, and only the accident or a series of accidents can balance it. – From Doctor John Seward’s Diary ”.

Other plot details are scarce for now, but we know that Renfield has been described as a comic retelling of What We Do in the Shadows by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

Recently, Robert Kirkman explained that the iconic vampire, played by Nicolas Cage, will be a major presence in the story:

“The whole story is about him being Dracula’s servant and deciding he doesn’t want to be in his service anymore, and it’s this conflict that gives the story strength.”

Robert Kirkman will produce the film for Skybound Entertainment, along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay’s production partner Samantha Nisenboim will serve as executive producer.