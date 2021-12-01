Renfield, Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in the film with Nicholas Hoult
An adaptation focusing on Dracula’s servant. A modern version, not adhering to that of Bram Stoker’s novel
Nicolas Cage he explained extensively how he does not intend to say goodbye to acting. The actor is the job he will do until old age and until he receives interesting proposals. Although with ups and downs, Hollywood does not stop loving him and so Universal thought of him for the role of Dracula. An interesting challenge for the actor, which he will support Nicholas Hoult in Renfield. The film will focus on the aide of the famous vampire, played in the past by actors of the caliber of Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee.
Renfield, what do we know
Universal has decided to focus more on movies dedicated to the monsters it has the rights to. We are looking for a film capable of obtaining excellent box office feedback after the disappointment of The Mummy with Tom Cruise, who failed to replicate the franchise’s success with Brenda Fraser.
Renfield was born from an idea of Robert Kirkman. Initially entrusted to Deter Fletcher (Rocketman), it passed to Chris McKay, director of The War of Tomorrow with Chris Pratt. Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) will handle the screenplay.
The character was born in Bram Stoker’s novel. Renfield is a patient admitted to Dr. Seward’s asylum. He has completely lost touch with reality, feeding on various animals that set foot in his cell, from insects to birds. A behavior explained by the fact that he believes that more souls ingested can lead him to a longer life.
His connection with Dracula is very deep. The relationship with the lord of darkness has been analyzed several times on the big screen, to the point of highlighting a real slavery. Something recognizable even in the parodic version with Leslie Nielsen, directed by Mel Brooks. Before Nicholas Hoult we remember the interpretations of Dwight Frye in Dracula of 1931 and Tom Waits in Dracula by Bram Stoker of 1992, directed by Francis Ford Coppola.
There is not much information on this but there have been some leaks. It seems that Renfield could be a modern reinterpretation. The film should be set in the present day. An interesting approach to a scary universe on which Univesal continues to focus. There is also a film about Wolfman in development, starring Ryan Gosling and Van Helsing.