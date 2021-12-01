Renfield, Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in the film with Nicholas Hoult

An adaptation focusing on Dracula’s servant. A modern version, not adhering to that of Bram Stoker’s novel

Nicolas Cage he explained extensively how he does not intend to say goodbye to acting. The actor is the job he will do until old age and until he receives interesting proposals. Although with ups and downs, Hollywood does not stop loving him and so Universal thought of him for the role of Dracula. An interesting challenge for the actor, which he will support Nicholas Hoult in Renfield. The film will focus on the aide of the famous vampire, played in the past by actors of the caliber of Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee.

Renfield, what do we know

deepening





The best films to see in theaters and streaming in December. PHOTO

Universal has decided to focus more on movies dedicated to the monsters it has the rights to. We are looking for a film capable of obtaining excellent box office feedback after the disappointment of The Mummy with Tom Cruise, who failed to replicate the franchise’s success with Brenda Fraser.

Renfield was born from an idea of Robert Kirkman. Initially entrusted to Deter Fletcher (Rocketman), it passed to Chris McKay, director of The War of Tomorrow with Chris Pratt. Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) will handle the screenplay.

The character was born in Bram Stoker’s novel. Renfield is a patient admitted to Dr. Seward’s asylum. He has completely lost touch with reality, feeding on various animals that set foot in his cell, from insects to birds. A behavior explained by the fact that he believes that more souls ingested can lead him to a longer life.