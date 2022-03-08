Reno mother battles long-term COVID sequelae in her son

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for clarity from a English Version.

In mid-September, Alyson Gilles’ 12-year-old son Bennett tested positive for COVID-19. They both live in Reno. At first, the boy’s case seemed mild. He was fully vaccinated and one of his only symptoms was extreme fatigue.

More than six months after contracting the virus, Bennett, now 13, still misses school because he’s too tired to get out of bed. They also don’t have the energy to play soccer or run for long.

Bennett underwent chest x-rays and various tests, but all came back negative.

“Finally, after test after test after test, all the doctors agreed that it’s just the long-term effects of COVID and that it has exhausted his entire body,” Alyson said.

Studies indicate that between 10 and 30 percent of COVID-19 cases will result in a condition known as “persistent Covid,” which manifests itself in ongoing breathing problems, fatigue, difficulty thinking or concentrating, chest pain, headaches and other symptoms.

Dr. Cheryl Hug-English, director of the Center for Student Health at the University of Nevada, Reno, noted that symptoms of COVID-19 in most people typically resolve within five to 10 days. But in some cases, the symptoms can persist longer.

Hug-English noted that symptoms that extend beyond four weeks are designated as long-standing COVID, prolonged COVID, or post-acute COVID. Researchers and doctors are still studying the condition, she added.

Treatment plans are similar to those for patients with chronic fatigue syndrome, focusing on managing symptoms and helping them overcome the effects of the condition, Hug-English said.

Bennett Gilles, 13, poses for a portrait at Village Green Park on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Bennett has taken vitamins and tried to get more sleep, but the constant tiredness persists.

“He doesn’t feel like he used to anymore and he’s almost, I don’t know, on the verge of depression, because he’s frustrated that his body isn’t behaving like it used to,” Alyson said.

Although COVID-19 has caused significant illness, hospitalizations and deaths, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover, Hug-English explained.

The essential tool to combat the virus and the potential long-term effects is through vaccination, Hug-English noted, adding that for those who are fully vaccinated and have a booster, the risk of serious illness; as prolonged COVID, it decreases drastically.

Reflecting on her son’s experience with prolonged COVID, Alyson is hesitant when they say the virus is less risky for children.

“Why do people keep saying this is not harmful to children?” she said. “Yes, they are less likely to die, but my son is not having the childhood that he thought he would have, because he is so exhausted by this.”