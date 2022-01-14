Tech

Renoir-X, alleged specs for AMD’s response to Intel Core Alder Lake non-K

It comes back to talk about Renoir-X, alleged project of AMD for reply to the new processors 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake “non-K”, announced at CES 2022 and being released to the market. According to the latest rumors from China, more precisely from an often reliable leaker like “Enthusiast Citizen”, Renoir-X is not a project that looks only at Intel’s Core i3s as previously written, but in general at the whole new lineup. K.

AMD, lacking an immediate response based on Zen 3 architecture (the range stops at the 6 core 5600X), would have decided to rely on Renoir APUs (Zen 2), going to turn off integrated graphics to propose them as “pure processors”. According to rumors, there would be at least three solutions called Ryzen 3 4300, Ryzen 5 4600 and Ryzen 7 4600 respectively equipped with 4 cores / 8 threads, 6 cores / 12 threads and 8 cores / 16 threads.

As for the frequencies, the 4300 should operate between 3.8 (base) and 4 GHz (boost), the 46000 between 3.6 and 4.1 GHz and the 4700 between 3.6 and 4.4 GHz. the arrival of other models, given that in the past rumors have also circulated about solutions such as the Ryzen 5 4500 and the Ryzen 3 4100.

At CES 2022 AMD focused on other announcements, and it is clear that these CPUs will be introduced with the headlights off. It will also be necessary to ascertain whether they will arrive on the retail market or will be solutions for OEMs, or for both markets. We just have to wait for more news.

