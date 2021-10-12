News

renovates the house of the parents with the baby bump

Mila Kunis took part in a web series to renovate her parents’ house and, in order to create something incredible, she personally used a hammer and helmet. When the show was recorded she was still pregnant: her “mason with the belly” images are making the rounds of the web.

Mila Kunis is one of the most famous actresses in the world and has shown that she also has a big heart, especially when it comes to her family. Last November he gave his parents a beautiful gift: he remodeled their home personally, after giving them a 6-week vacation. Despite being pregnant and having a huge belly, the star took advantage of their absence and, complete with helmet, gloves and hammer, renovated the house, actively participating in the work.

She availed herself of the help of “Houzz”, a well-known style and design site, and participated in the web series organized by the latter, “My Houzz”, together with Ashton Kutcher, demonstrating that it is possible to transform a modest residence into an extra luxury apartment. The episode dedicated to her was aired a few days ago and what caused a sensation were her images in a pregnant bricklayer version.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis do not wash their children every day: “The bath only when you see the dirt”

Even though she was on the verge of pregnancy, Kunis didn’t want to waste time and thought it best to work with the interior designer. Of course, she didn’t try too hard to avoid running into health problems but she wanted to contribute to such a radical change. “I have been wanting to demolish this wall for twenty years. There is now room for six grandchildren here“, declared the actress, referring to the home of her mother and father. Today Mila is a mother and is happier than ever. Who knows if she will keep her word and if she already dreams of having other children to fill that new living room of the house. of parents.


