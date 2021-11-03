Renovation bonus, farewell discount on invoices and credit transfer. Enraged builders

Via the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit for all the renovations, excluding the Superbonus 110% which is significantly weakened. It is the proposal contained in the Maneuver of the Draghi Government and is now being examined by the Parliament that it is putting building contractors and potential customers alarmed who see one of the greatest incentives to carry out work to make their home more energy efficient and safer, as well as more beautiful, removed.

The changes to the Superbonus announced at the presentation of the Budget Law seem to be confirmed. Practically for the whole of 2022, 110% will remain in force for all buildings, therefore also villas and the like, and not just condominiums and Iacp buildings. Then, however, a decalage of the benefit will come into force, i.e. the deduction remains but decreases in percentage: from 70% in 2023 and to 65% in 2024.

For single-family homes, on the other hand, the 110% deduction will remain until 30 June 2022, but then the same will be valid until 30 June 2022 only if the owner has an ISEE of less than 25,000 euros, or if it has already completed a Cila (the sworn communication of commencement of works) or the practices for demolition with reconstruction by last September 30th.

An aspect he finds now the opposition of Ance Molise, the association of builders. The association declares itself “opposed to an extension of the Superbonus only for condominiums and Iacp and to the provision of an Isee limit of 25,000 euros for individuals, as owners of houses hardly have an Isee lower than this value “.

This is why Acem-Ance Molise, “stigmatizing the practice of systematically arranging extensions at the last minute, he asked the parliamentarians to commit to an extension to the whole of 2023 as well as the 110% Superbonus also of the facades bonus and other incentives, without limitations and for the benefit of all, highlighting how otherwise there is the risk of nullifying the sure positive effects of these measures and blocking development ”.

To worry there are in fact the possible changes for the other bonuses, which seriously risk slowing down construction sites. If the text currently in Parliament were to pass, for other bonuses related to the house (50% internal renovations for example) it will be possible to recover part of the expenses only through the tax deduction on the tax return and no longer through the transfer of the tax credit at the post office or at the bank or with the discount on the invoice.

Changes that would come into force from 2022 and then those who intend to take advantage of these alternatives to tax deductions and intend to carry out renovations will have to complete the payments by the end of 2021.

Also regarding the facades bonus, from 2022 will go from 90% to 60%. After this deadline, the restructuring bonus at 50% or 65% but including the so-called “energy coat” will remain valid from 2023.

Another change on the horizon for the furniture bonus that can only be exploited if the property for which the furniture is purchased is affected by renovations. However, the discount goes down: if until now the deduction was 50% up to 16,000 euros of expenditure, from next year it will drop to a maximum of 5,000 euros.

Changes that had not been planned and which, as mentioned, are alarming the sector. Ance-Acem took a tough stance which, with a note signed by President Corrado Di Niro, addressed the Molise parliamentarians this morning, complaining that “the fluctuating news of recent days on the Superbonus, on the bonus facades and on other incentives, are throwing into uncertainty the owners and private citizens who intend to take advantage of the measures, unable to plan their expenses and investments with obvious repercussions on the companies called upon to carry out the interventions “.

“The Government is behaving in a crazy way – declares the President Corrado Di Niro – creating disinformation, keeping everyone in suspense until the end and in this way is putting citizens and businesses in the position of not being able to plan investments and activities and this is likely to to nullify the benefits of the various measures and to block development at the very moment when a recovery begins to be seen. It makes no sense to start tools to revive the construction sector and block them during the ascent phase ”.