renovation with Pioli at one step. But a market hit fades

For the Milan good and bad news, regarding the transfer market negotiations, when the championship is very close to the resumption of A league, which for the Rossoneri will coincide with the match against Fiorentina on Saturday evening at 8.45 pmArtemio Franchi.

Milan, Juventus joins the negotiations for Alvarez

Let’s start with the bad news: for the leaders (together with the Naples) in the league the deal is fading Julian Alvarez. On the Argentine striker of the River Plate class 2000 Juventus jumped, which would have presented, according to Corriere dello Sport, an offer of 15 million euros plus 10 of bonuses to “equalize” the termination clause of 25 million contained in the contract that Alvarez has with River Plate and which will expire on December 31, 2022. The South Americans proposed to extend the 2023 the contract and to increase the release clause to the player and his staff, who however refused.

Milan, another market duel with the bianconeri and the Pobega situation

Another market challenge with the Old lady it’s about the Georgian attacking midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 2001 class of Rubin Kazan he was noted for his excellent qualities and for the Rossoneri, who aim to strengthen the trocar in January, it could be the right name. But, in fact, even for this boy there will be a battle with Juventus. Regarding the situation of Tommaso Pobega, owned by Milan and on loan to Turin, the grenades are satisfied and would like to grab it, it will be up to the Rossoneri management whether to take it back and put it in the pink or resell it for more than 8 million, which was the amount offered by Toro.

Milan, the official announcement of the renewal with Pioli in a few days

The good news for the fans of the Devil however it is the renewal of Stefano Pioli which now seems to be one step away. According to pianetamilan.it the agreement with the company has been reached and the official announcement of a extension until 2024 and an increase in salary from € 2 million plus bonuses to € 3 million plus bonuses. The signing could arrive as early as next week and the official announcement before the home match on Sunday 28 November against Sassuolo. The current agreement provided for automatic renewal for just one year under the same conditions, but with the new contract the great work done by the native technician would be rewarded. Parma from October 2019 to today.

