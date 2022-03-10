Renowned hamburger chain in Spain incorporates payment with cryptocurrencies

The Spanish hamburger chain, owned 50% by Tastia Group, The Fitzgerald Burger Companyannounced today that it will incorporate payment through cryptocurrencies in its 16 restaurants in Spain.

In this way, The Fitzgerald Burger Company advances in its express commitment to join the new consumer trends. Likewise, this new company strategy will be carried out hand in hand with Criptan to receive payments in Bitcoin, and also the ease of receiving payment in euros directly into your bank account.

On the Criptan side, they described that this new association is an important step for people to use cryptocurrencies in their day to day. And it also strengthens its growth, not only in terms of users, but also in terms of companies that accept the adoption of cryptocurrencies in a sector as important at the national level as food.

In this sense, the founder of The Fitzgerald Burger Company, Carlos Gelabert, stated that he was very excited about this great advance, and said that it was a new project that revealed the philosophy and character of the company.

“It drives us to continue betting on a disruptive and groundbreaking strategy that makes us unique in the restaurant sector in Spain. With the incorporation of payment in cryptocurrencies, we bring The Fitzgerald even closer to digitization and innovation, two factors that are already essential for the evolution and growth of economic sectors both nationally and internationally”Gelabert commented.

For his part, the CEO of Criptan, Jorge Soriano, said that the materialization of payment through Criptan for clients of The Fitzgerald means expanding the use of cryptocurrencies in people’s daily lives and therefore making them useful beyond of mere investment. “We love collaborating with companies that seek to constantly innovate to add value to their users and being able to do so hand in hand with The Fitzgerald is a luxury”said.

