Renowned ICAIC art director asks for help to fix the roof of his house

Sixty years after starting his career as a set designer and having participated in more than 80 feature films, and more than 100 documentaries and fiction shorts, the renowned art director Luis Lacostais going through a situation of hardship that prevents him from living in his house in decent living conditions.

“I never thought I would reach this point of despair, as many know, in a few days I will be eighty years old, as will my wife, disabled by a painful illness, we are both retired with the disadvantageous retirement of both of us,” said the set designer of films such as Lucy Y Portrait of Theresa.

Screenshot Facebook / Luis Lacosta

Launching a call for help through social networks, the renowned art director of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC)lamented the helpless situation in which he finds himself “after having worked for more than 62 years in the culture sector.”

“I have spent more than two years trying to fix the roof of my house, which is in poor condition without achieving it with my little savings. The situation is that the leaks affect the beds, the computer table… the books and all the files that I consider to be of great heritage value, and that I now find myself moving them safely,” Lacosta described.

With the roof of his house in poor condition, the set designer fears for the work of a lifetime, for his books and the files he keeps from so many audiovisual productions in which he has participated. His concern for the conservation of a valuable archive has led him to ask the cultural institutions of the country for help, but without luck..

“I have addressed the organizations for which I have worked and continue to collaborate, to help me with this repair. Unfortunately, until now I have not had an answer”, confessed the professional with more than half a century of experience.

Faced with the laziness of the institutions, the art director acknowledged being “desperate” and not knowing what to do. “When I start to analyze the word despair, I understand why so many people take their lives in the twilight of it, for not having a solution to their conflicts,” mused the old man, about to turn 80.

Beyond the sadness and meaninglessness of a situation of vulnerability like this, Lacosta Alverich’s greatest concern is not for the well-deserved comfort he should be enjoying after a lifetime dedicated to work, but rather the fate of his legacy as a professional.

“As SAVE THE CULTURE has been proposed, for being part of it, with my numerous medals and recognitions for my integrity and passion for work, I wonder: will they be saved from humidity and deterioration?” asked the art director, anguished. of the ICAIC, which is still active.

Cirilo Luis Lacosta Alverich, better known as Luis Lacosta is a set designer, decorator, costume designer and lighting designer. A member of the UNEAC closely linked to Cuban filmography, he has participated as a set designer in countless feature films, short films and commercials for Cuba and abroad.

According to the official site ecured, Lacosta has also developed a meritorious work in the theater. Likewise, he has been linked to television where he also makes promotional and as audiovisual director has made videos.

Officially at the ICAIC since 1962, Lacosta has made almost all the commercial trailers (previews) of Cuban films for Cuba and abroad, such as “Lucía”, “Memorias del Subdesarrollo”, “Deporcionalmente”, “La Tierra y el Cielo”, “The strange case of Rachel K” and “Clandestinos”, among others.

Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), jury in Theater, Film and Television Festivals, technical director of the “Centro Pro Arte Lírico”, Lacosta worked for several years with the Compay Segundo group making the decorations and sets for the presentations in Cuba and abroad.

Author of the book “The truth of the invisible” (published in Cuba and the United States, 2016), on Art Direction, Lacosta made the set design for the program “Contacto con Hilda Rabilero” for the Mega TV channel in Miami, while in Cuban television remained for years working on the realization of the Sunday program “Another with that story.”

Lacasa’s case is not the only one that has transpired in recent times, in which several ICAIC professionals have denounced the institutional abandonment they suffer.

At the end of May, the case of Julio Simoneau, a renowned Cuban cameraman and director of photography who has ended up as a custodian “because there is no work”and that motivated several Cuban filmmakers to denounce the situation of ICAIC retirees on social networks.

A month earlier, the renowned Cuban filmmaker Marina Ochoa denounced the abandonment of the country’s cultural authoritiesthat they were not able to pick her up at her house and take her to receive a prize that the Ministry of Culture itself awarded her.

Marina, an elderly woman with walking difficulties, was due to receive the Raúl Gómez García medal, the highest decoration awarded by the Culture union in recognition of life’s work, and which she was awarded in 2019, but was unable to attend the ceremony .

“I could not attend the ceremony due to problems with public transportation, since neither the ICAIC nor the UNEAC were kind enough to provide me with a transfer to the place of the ceremony, taking into account my age and the use of a cane because it fails me one knee,” he said on his Facebook wall.

In February 2021, it was Lacosta himself who went to social networks to announce the need for help from Cuban actor Jorge Losada, who had been diagnosed by doctors as having “great anemia”but there was no way to administer the drugs (Inferon and Trofin) that he needed to overcome it.

“In the waiting room of the airport there are shelves full of Trofin, a liquid with iron supplement of high compatibility in blood, of national production. There is Trofin, but intended for those who have dollars,” wrote the director Manuel Iglesias Pérez at the time.

Now it is Lacosta who needs help and who goes to the cultural institutions of the country to fix the roof of his house, where leaks fall when it rains, putting his historical archive at risk.

In what finds a solution, perhaps the new official of Culture, Lis Cuesta Perazacan make him see the meaning of the message he shared this Saturday on Twitter: “And if the sun doesn’t come out, take advantage of the rain!”