Renowned salseros mourn the death of Ismael Rivera, son

Outstanding salsa figures, including Andy Montañez and La Sonora Ponceña, expressed their regret this Sunday after the death of Puerto Rican singer Ismael Rivera, son, eldest son of the legendary salsa singer of the same name.

On one occasion, Rivera Jr., as well as Andicito, one of Montañez’s sons, and “Puchi” Rodríguez, son of the also deceased singer Pellín Rodríguez, recorded the album “Los Hijos de los célebres”.

“Losing a child, losing a friend, is not easy. Ismaelito was like Andicito’s brother, his departure affects us, me and many people. My condolences to the family. I love. I’m here for anything. RIP,” Montañez said on his social media.

They await the death certificate of Ismael Rivera, son Salsa singer Ismael Rivera Jr. dies

For its part, Sonora Ponceña, one of the most deeply rooted groups in the tropical genre, joined in the mourning of Rivera Jr., who died on Saturday at the age of 67 after enjoying a walk with his partner and several friends until he began to feel poor health and die of a suspected heart attack.

“Once again we are in mourning for the sudden death of Ismael Rivera Jr (RIP)”, said the group, led by the legendary Enrique “Papo” Lucca, on its official Facebook account.

“Lucca and all the personnel that make up the Sonora Ponceña express the most sincere condolences to his family in this difficult moment they are facing and may the Almighty give them the necessary strength to endure it… our prayers are with you,” he added. the orchestra in its message.

In turn, the Grupo Niche de Colombia, also joined the messages of condolence to the family of Rivera Jr., who is survived by his sons Ismael and Marcos.

“We regret the death of Ismael Rivera Jr., son of ‘Sonero Mayor’, who continued his father’s legacy, leaving an important mark on salsa,” said the Colombian group.

“A lot of strength for his family, followers, friends and our Puerto Rican brothers,” added the group.

In turn, the Rafael Cepeda Foundation & Grupo Folklorico Hermanos Cepeda, known for highlighting the native musical genres of bomba and plena, also joined the duel Rivera Jr., known as “El Heir.”

“Jesús Cepeda, together with the Cepeda-Brenes family, joins the sorrow that the family of our great Ismael Rivera Jr. feels for his sudden departure. Our most sincere condolences and solidarity hug to his family and loved ones, “he said.

Son of Virginia Fuentes y Rivera, known as “El Sonero Mayor”, Rivera Jr. was born on December 10, 1954 in Santurce, a district of San Juan and a well-known musical and artistic area.

Taking advantage of the experience he saw and heard from his father, in 1977 Rivera Jr. joined the Combo de Cortijo, directed by Rafael Cortijo, his father’s music teacher.

In this group, Rivera Jr. had the opportunity to be the male voice on the album “El Sueño del Maestro”, while Fe Cortijo was the female performer.

Later, Rivera Jr. recorded the production “Fruto Humano”, in which the song “Muralla de Bronce” stands out, dedicated to his father.

In addition, he participated in the Cortijo y Su Bonche group and worked in the orchestras of Francisco “Kako” Bastar, Los Hijos de la Salsa, El Combo de Siempre and ABC (Arte Boricua Cultura) of Jesús Cepeda.

Rivera Jr. also participated in the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Christmas special “Sonó, sonó Tite Curet” (2011), in the song “Pa’ los caseríos” together with Fe Cortijo, Rafael Cortijo Jr. and Juan Pablo Díaz with the orchestra La PVC.

Since October 2020, the salsa genre has lost several prominent Puerto Rican artists, such as Roberto Roena, Cano Estremera, Tito Rojas, Paquito Guzmán, Tempo Alomar, Miguel Ángel Barcasnegras, better known as “Meñique”, and Jimmie Morales.