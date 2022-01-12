Rent bonus 2022, how to apply

The 2022 rental bonus has been confirmed with some changes compared to the past year. Here’s how to apply

The budget law of 2022, in addition to the main theme of the IRPEF cut, payroll increases and pension revaluations, also focused on many other measures that made the maneuver substantial and expensive. Just think that the initial total balance of 25 billion euros has risen to 36 billion. A lot of “generosity” was also due to the suspension of the stability pact, that is to say the European constraints due to the pandemic.

Rental bonus, as you submit your application

In addition to the main items that have been talked about and discussed extensively in the country, other important supports exist in the maneuver. Among these is the rental bonus for young people, also confirmed in 2022 with some variations. The bonus is aimed at young people between 21 and 31 who are holders of a lease contract for a house or a single room and with an income limit of 15,493.71 euros. Both landlord and tenant will need to fill out a form to apply.

The compilation will take place after the signing of the lease. THE data required by the forms will be: Personal data; Digital signature; Fiscal Code; IBAN where you wish to receive the refund; The data of the duly registered contract and the date of the renegotiation and reduction amount, including the agreed period. Applications can be submitted directly from the Revenue Agency portal. To enter the Revenue Agency website, you must have the Spid, or the electronic identity card or the Pin.

I am exempt from the 2022 rental bonus for young people, rents relating to the following properties: Properties restricted pursuant to Law 1089 of 1 June 1939 or included in the cadastral categories A / 1, A / 8 and A79, which are subject exclusively to regulations relating to articles 1571 and following of the Civil Code; Public residential building accommodation, to which the relative current state or regional legislation is applied; Accommodation for tourism purposes.