Rent top brand technology for a month and up to a year: iPhones, consoles, drones and more

Surely on some occasion you have also wondered what it would be like to have the opportunity to try the most cutting-edge technology, from the umpteenth iPhone launched on the market until virtual reality more immersive, going through the drones of the latest generation and other devices or gadgets more everyday, such as AirPods or the Garmin-GPS. Luckily, all this is possible thanks to Grovera plataform on-line that has all kinds of items for rent for a flexible period of time, for a month and even a yearwith all the guarantees you can imagine.

In fact, Grover has insurance, GroverCarewhat covers up to 90% of repair or replacement costs for damage of all kinds (technical defects, screen cracks, damage caused by water or severe signs of use) and with a commitment to good standing with the client. A) Yes, every device they offer is new or like new Y they always check that it works perfectly. Next, we show you what are some of the most popular products that can be rent at Grover.

computers

Enlarge

phones

Enlarge

tablets

Enlarge

wearables

Enlarge

cameras

Enlarge

Consoles and VR

Enlarge

home-entertainment

Enlarge

Audio & Music

Enlarge

drone

Enlarge

SmartHome

Enlarge

Fitness

Enlarge

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 05-05-2022.

Subscribe to the Showroom newsletter and periodically receive the best offers.