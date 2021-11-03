Rental bonus 2022 for young people under 31: how it works

In the text approved by the Council of Ministers for the new 2022 Budget Law comes the rental bonus for young people under 31.

The Government introduced a deduction for a maximum value of 2,400 euros for those who enter into leases and have a income up to 15,493.71 euros.

Let’s see what are the requirements for this facility in the 2022 Budget Law and how the new under 31 rental bonus.

BONUS FOR RENTALS YOUNG UNDER 31, WHAT IS IT

The under-31 rental bonus for 2022 is a contribution provided for by article 38 of the 2022 Budget Law. deduction from gross tax equal to 20% of the amount of the rent within the maximum limit of € 2,400 deduction. This incentive is part of the package of general measures of the state equal to almost 30 billion euros.

It is the first important novelty for young people and leases after the remodeling of a series of 2022 home bonuses. This bonus is financed by the Executive with the Young rental fund. The Government has also extended, for the whole of 2022, the tax incentives provided for the purchase of the first home by the under 36. On this issue we recommend that you read our in-depth analysis.

WHO GETS THE 2022 RENTAL BONUS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

The under 31 rental bonus for 2022 is intended for young people aged between 20 and 31 years of age that:

are in possession of a total income not exceeding € 15,493.71;

enter into a lease agreement pursuant to Law no. 431, for the entire real estate unit or portion of it to be used as one’s main residence.

HOW THE 2022 RENTAL BONUS WORKS

The deduction provided for in the 2022 Budget Law is up to those entitled to i first 4 years of lease. The bonus consists of one deduction from gross tax equal to 20% the amount of the rent. The standard also provides for the maximum limit of € 2,400 deduction.

WHICH RENTAL HOUSES GIVE THE RIGHT TO THE BONUS

To obtain the Youth Rentals Bonus for 2022, applicants can only apply if the house is different from the parents’ main house or those to whom they are entrusted by the competent bodies pursuant to the law.

Furthermore, the deduction, as established by article 38 of the 2022 Budget Law, does not apply to lease contracts not provided for by Law 431 of 1998, that is:

relating to property restricted pursuant to Law 1 June 1939, n. 1089, or included in cadastral categories A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9 , which are exclusively subject to the discipline referred to in articles 1571 and following of the Civil Code;

, which are exclusively subject to the discipline referred to in articles 1571 and following of the Civil Code; for the housing of public housing a, to which the relative current state and regional legislation is applied;

a, to which the relative current state and regional legislation is applied; relating to accommodation rented exclusively for tourism purposes.

To have further clarifications on the admitted lease agreements and to fully understand the methods of disbursement of the 2022 rental bonus, it will be necessary to await the publication of the official text of the 2022 Budget Law and the implementing decrees of this provision. We will keep you updated on the details.

UNDER 31 RENTAL BONUS, THE TEXT OF THE 2022 BUDGET LAW

For complete information and further information, we provide the TEXT (Pdf 1 Mb) of the 2022 Budget Law in draft version. To article 38 the operation of the youth rentals bonus 2022 is explained in detail, which will be updated in the coming months.

INSIGHTS, OTHER HELP AND HOW TO STAY INFORMED

If you are considering buying a home, we advise you to read the in-depth study on the first home bonus for under 36s scheduled for up to 2022. We also invite you to read the guide on 2022 bonuses, which explains which ones are confirmed and which are eliminated. To discover the other news of the 2022 Budget Law, we recommend that you read our general in-depth analysis. To find out about all the other benefits for families and employers, you can visit our page dedicated to aid for businesses and the section dedicated to aid for people. To stay up to date on news, you can subscribe to our free newsletter and the Telegram channel to receive the news in preview.