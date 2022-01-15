Rental bonus 2022 for young people up to 31 years. Here are the new rules.

With the law 234/2021 has been modified on Rental Bonus. In particular, it has been updated the facilitation for young people who leave the house of origin to establish residence in a new apartment: the incentive is also due in the case of rent.

To enjoy the discount, the law has therefore set how necessary personal data requirement of having 31 years of age not yet completed.

How to get the Bonus: the requirements

Before the aforementioned modification, the concession was aimed at young people between 20 and 30 years with income not exceeding 15,493.71 euros and signatories of a lease relating to your main home.

In the former three years of contractual duration, was considered a deduction of 991.60 euros. Hence, a contract entered into in the 2018 he could also enjoy the bonus in the following two years 2019-2020.

The personal and income requirement must exist in every single tax period for which the benefit is intended. For example, a contract signed in 2019 that meets the age of 30 during 2020 will still be subject to deduction for the first two tax periods, leaving out only 2021.

Rental bonus, what changes from 2022?

Here is what has been changed with the new standard:

was moved to 31 years not completed the age limit for taking advantage of the discount;

the age limit for taking advantage of the discount; the benefit is also applicable in cases where the lease covers only part of the property (for example, a single room);

(for example, a single room); the bonus period has been extended by one year, thus covering i first four years of the contract ;

; the facilitation is due in the event that the leased property is the tenant’s real residence;

Finally, with the new facility, the deduction is more substantial, equal to the greater of the lump sum of 991.60 euros and the 20% of the rent.

by Linda Compagnoni