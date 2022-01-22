Rental bonus 2022: for tourism businesses returns the tax credit of 60 per cent of the rents, the Sostegni decree ter introduces it for months January, February and March.

Requirement for access is one reduction in turnover equal to 50 percent compared to 2019 for the months for which the subsidy is requested.

The novelty is among the measures targeting the sector present in the draft of the emergency measure approved by the Council of Ministers on January 21, 2022.

The Minister of Tourism acting as a spokesperson for the needs of the operators, he had requested confirmation of the measure for throughout the first half of the year: the objective, therefore, was only half achieved.

And in fact immediately after the approval of the new Decree Massimo Garavaglia he has declared:

“In short, you could have had more. But the best is sometimes the enemy of the good. Further interventions will be launched with the resources available to the ministry. In short, a glass half full“.

Rental bonus 2022, the tax credit for tourism companies returns with a reduction in turnover

The Sostegni decree ter confirms the rental bonus also for the first three months of 2022 by referring directly to the text of article 28 of the Relaunch Decree which, after the first experiment inserted in the Italian Care Decree, regulates the facility accessible several times from 2020.

In text of the new emergency measure, available only in version of draft, we read that the tax credit is due to companies in the tourism sector, in relation to fees paid with reference to each of the months from January 2022 to March 2022 provided that, compared to the same month of 2019, they have registered a reduction in turnover or fees equal to at least 50 percent.

Requirements, conditions and methods of access they are to be found, insofar as they are compatible, in Legislative Decree no. 34 of 2020 as amended several times during these pandemic years and taking into account the specificities foreseen for the tourism sector.

The facility, we read in the draft, is part of the framework of State Aid and the beneficiaries are required to send the Revenue Agency aself-declaration on compliance with the established limits and conditions.

The green light for use will have to come from the European Commission. And as stated in the press release published on the institutional portal of the Ministry of Tourism on 21 January 2022 to the measure are dedicated over 128 million euros.

Rental bonus 2022, the tax credit for tourism companies returns with a reduction in turnover

Crossing the news of the Sostegni ter decree with the rules set out in article 28 of the Relaunch Decree, it is possible to trace the outlines of the 2022 rent bonus for tourism companies.

The facility consists of a tax credit in the amount of 60 per cent of the monthly amount of rent, leasing or concession fees for non-residential properties intended for carrying out the activities carried out.

In the case of complex service contracts or business leases, including at least one non-residential property intended for the performance of activities related to tourism, it is up to the extent of 30 percent of the related fees.

According to what is read in the draft, the rule foreseen by the paragraph 3 of article 28 of Legislative Decree no. 34 of 2020:

“The tax credit […] it is up to hotels, spas, travel and tourism agencies and tour operators regardless of the volume of revenues and fees registered in the previous tax period “.

For the other sectors, in fact, the rules for accessing the full rent bonus provided for the observance of one revenue and remuneration threshold of 5 million euros and subsequently the entry into the audience of beneficiaries also to the largest operators but guaranteeing a reduced subsidy, equal to 20 or 10 per cent.

For the months to come, all the details on the use of the rental bonus 2022 on the part of tourism companies must, in any case, be confirmed in the official text of the Sostegni ter Decree.