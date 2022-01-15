Renzi bonus also in 2022, to whom and how much

There budget law of 2022 made important changes to the personal income tax rates through a long-awaited tax reform, which however risks discontenting the audience of beneficiaries of the former Renzi bonus, better known today as Irpef bonus of 100 euros. So let’s see the innovations contained in the maneuver and who is entitled to the additional treatment of 1,200 euros per year.

For the measures that concern the taxation of natural persons have been intended well 7 billion euros, with interventions that reduce the effective average rates and reform the effective marginal rates.

Tax reform: the big changes in the maneuver concerning the personal income tax

Three important ones Announcements contained in the maneuver to implement the tax reform.

They are reduced from five to four brackets of income, with the abolition of the fourth, which concerned income from over 55 thousand euros and up to 75 thousand euros, and the relative rate of 41%. The third bracket has been restricted and now includes incomes of over 28 thousand euros and up to 50 thousand euros.

of income, with the abolition of the fourth, which concerned income from over 55 thousand euros and up to 75 thousand euros, and the relative rate of 41%. The third bracket has been restricted and now includes incomes of over 28 thousand euros and up to 50 thousand euros. They are lightened rates of taxation concerning the second and third brackets, which go from 27% and 38%, respectively, to 25% and 35%.

of taxation concerning the second and third brackets, which go from 27% and 38%, respectively, to 25% and 35%. The deductions of taxes that are due based on the type of income, decreasing as the total income increases, and the treatment integrative, the 100 euro tax bonus that took the place of the Renzi bonus.

Bonus Renzi: what it is, how much it amounts and how it has changed over time

The bonus of 80 euros per month known as Renzi bonus it was strongly supported by the government led by the premier of Rignano sull’Arno and introduced in May 2014 with the decree law n.66 of 24 April 2014, to be confirmed for the following year as well.

It was paid to employees in the public and private sectors with annual incomes exceeding € 8,000 and up to € 26,600. With subsequent measures it was reintroduced to its current form, which provides for an additional treatment of 1,200 euros per year with 12 monthly installments and extended up to income of 28,000 euros. Here are the Irpef bonus requirements for 2021.

Ex bonus Renzi, who is entitled to in 2022: the two new income brackets

With the new maneuver, the former Renzi bonus is now up to those with a total income up to 15 thousand euros, which replaces the old ceiling of 28 thousand euros per year. However for the band between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros there are exceptions.

The supplementary treatment is however recognized if the sum of some deductions is higher than the gross tax. In this case the bonus is due for an amount, in any case not exceeding 1,200 euros, equal to difference between the sum of the deductions and the gross tax.

In summary, the bonus is up to the employees with the following income brackets.

Up to 15,000 euros of income: 1,200 euros.

From 15 thousand euros to 28 thousand euros of income: difference between gross tax and deductions due.

The deductions they can be those for family charges, income from employment, assimilated and retirement, agricultural and real estate loans for the purchase of the first home with loans or mortgages contracted up to 31 December 2021, donations, health expenses.

Also included are those for the installments for the restoration of the building stock and energy redevelopment of buildings and other regulatory provisions, for example the 100% Superbonus – here all the news on home bonuses.

With the new Irpef reform contained in the 2022 budget law, many Italians will receive a super paycheck, as we have anticipated here, by calculating deductions and new benefits.