Renzi bonus extended, but there are those who must return it

The former bonus Renzi, better known today as personal income tax bonus of 100 EUR, has also been extended for 2022, but with important changes that reduce the number of potential beneficiaries. The supplementary treatment paid to employees of the public and private sectors is now recognized to those with an annual income of up to 15,000 euros.

Above this threshold it will continue to be disbursed, in reduced form, up to 28 thousand euros of annual income. In this case it is due if the total of the other deductions exceeds the gross tax due.

It was originally planned to make the former bonus Renzi one deduction, however, also for 2022 it remains a tax credit, and is therefore subject to the refund mechanism for those who have received it even if they do not (anymore) have the requisites.

Renzi bonus and 100 euro personal income tax bonus: to whom they went in 2020 and 2021

The Renzi bonus of 80 euros per month was recognized until 30 June 2020 for annual incomes exceeding 8,174 euros, the so-called no tax area, and up to the limit of 24,600 euros. Beyond that figure and up to € 26,600 in annual income, the bonus was to be recognized with a reduced amount.

From 1 July 2020 the income limit has been raised to 40 thousand euros, as follows.

From € 8,174 and up to € 28,000 in annual income, bonus of € 100 per month.

From 28,001 euros and up to 35 thousand euros of annual income, progressive reduction up to 80 euros.

From 35,001 and up to 40 thousand euros of annual income, progressive reduction up to 0 euros.

Renzi bonus and 100 euro personal income tax bonus, who must return it in 2022

There are many workers who, at the end of the year, found themselves forced to deal with thereturn obligation of the Renzi bonus. In fact, this is calculated considering the total income received by the worker during the year, which becomes effective only at the end of the tax period of reference.

To find out definitively whether the requirements to benefit from the Irpef credit are met, in fact, it is necessary to fill in the model 730. For 730/2021 it was necessary to calculate the requirements through June 30 and July 1 based on the differences explained above.

For 730/2022 instead it will have to give back totally the Irpef bonus of 100 euros per month for those who fall within the income bracket of the incompetent, ie below the threshold of 8,174 euros of annual income and those who are above the threshold of 40 thousand euros.

The refund will be instead partial for the bands between 28 thousand euros and 40 thousand euros, which provide for the disbursement of the former Renzi bonus in a reduced form from 100 to 80 euros.

We have explained to you who is entitled to the new Renzi bonus starting from 2022, here, and how the total amount is calculated based on the annual income received. The measure changed with the approval of the new maneuver, which provided for the tax reform with the new personal income tax rates. That’s when the “super paycheck” comes and goes.

With the new brackets envisaged by the tax reform, however, there are categories that are penalized. We talked to you in this article about who loses and who earns with the new Irpef.