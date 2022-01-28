Renzi bonus of 100 euros, attention: there are those who must return it

Attention, there are those who must return the 100 euro bonus! What is happening? So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

The work ennobles man, allowing us to draw on that source of income necessary to be able to meet the various daily expenses.

Starting from food, passing through the bills of domestic users, up to the education of their children, there are so many times in which we find ourselves having to pay money. If we then put the crisis caused by the impact of Covid and the concomitant increase in prices, it is easy to understand why we always pay particular attention to money.

To draw on the latter, as already mentioned, work turns out to be particularly important. Many, in fact, look forward to it every month paycheck, which, however, can reserve some nasty surprises in some cases. In particular, it is good to know, there are those who must return the bonus 100 EUR! But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Isee 2022, the fundamental value: what to watch out for in order not to lose bonuses and concessions

Bonus 100 euros, attention, there are those who must return it: everything you need to know

Some time ago we saw together how important it is pay attention to some variables, including working hours, in case you want to know how much the net salary is. But not only that, the items that determine the net amount in the paycheck also include deductions and possible bonuses.

Well, just focusing on the 100 euro bonus, as already mentioned, many will have to return it. But for what reason? Before we see what’s happening, let’s remember that, introduced in 2015, the personal income tax bonus it is known to many as the bonus Renzi.

It is a measure that has undergone some changes over the years, so much so that its amount has increased from 80 to 100 euros in paychecks. If all this were not enough, following the 2022 tax reform we find ourselves having to deal with some important changes.

100 euro bonus and 2022 tax reform: keep an eye on the news

Going into the details it is good to know that the former Renzi bonus will continue to be recognized for employees with income up to 15 thousand euros. In the presence of certain conditions, moreover, it will continue to be recognized also to those who have an income of up to a maximum of 28 thousand euros. In particular, in the presence of income between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros, it may not be recognized or it may be provided for in a reduced measure.

This happens if the other deductions, such as those for dependent family members, employees, first home loans and construction work, end up exceeding the gross tax due. Also following the reform of the personal income tax brackets, which have dropped from 5 to 4, therefore, many will continue to receivel bonus 100 euros.

Bonus 100 euros, there are those who must return it: that’s who it is

They are entitled to the bonus 100 euros, we recall, for example, employees, but also coordinated, continuous, project-based collaborators, as well as workers on the move, on layoffs and worker members of cooperatives. Self-employed, retired and domestic workers are not entitled to it.

Citizenship income without Isee, important changes in sight: there are those who risk losing the subsidy

While many will continue to receive this bonus, however, on the other hand, as already mentioned, many will have to return it. Well, going into details, these are workers who fall within the income bracket of the incompetent, that is under 8.174 euros per year. But not only that, even who exceeds the limit of 40 thousand euros. Workers who fall within the income brackets between 28,000 and 40,000 euros, on the other hand, will have to return only in part.