Renzi (junior) as Pele | The paper

A ball that rises like a bell tower, after the skewed postponement of a Serie D defender, is the way in which destiny decided this week to take care of the Renzi family: no longer Matteo’s highly trolled provocations or the gloomy legal events of his father, but the beauty of a universal technical gesture, reversed it. At 75 minutes Francesco Renzi looked like Pele in “Escape to Victory”: only it was not a John Huston film with Max von Sydow and Sylvester Stallone, but a more modest Prato-Borgo San Donnino, thirteenth day of the National Amateur League, classic mangy game blocked at 1-1 up to a quarter of a day now from the end. Renzi had entered the field eight minutes earlier in place of the starting center forward Bellucci: as a metaphor for the ephemeral illusions of football, the opponent center forward was Arturo Lupoli, an eternal promise never blossomed that fifteen years ago had made sparks in the youth sector of Arsenal up to the first team of Fiorentina, with whom, however, he had put together just 44 minutes, in a negligible Italian Cup match in Ascoli . Who knows if Renzi junior he remembers that match: we doubt it, he was born on 11 May 2001, which for the news of our football is the famous date “that nobody forgets anymore” in which Milan won the derby against Inter 6-0, but for the history of Italy it is the eve of Berlusconi’s electoral triumph in politics. But enough talking about Matteo!

