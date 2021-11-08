Renzi’s receipts confirm this: a complete register of politicians’ incomes is needed

Guaranteeing is a serious and important thing and for this reason it is necessary to avoid resorting to it casually. The recent revelations of the Done on receipts from Renzi therefore they certainly cannot be dismissed as an act of vulgar justicialism or even just of justicialism tout-court. It is in fact the main interest of all citizens to know in detail the activities and income of those who represent and govern them.

If the sanctioning of certain behaviors of politicians in office is a matter of discussion, such as, for example, going to a foreign country for a fee to give conferences or taking money from companies whose behavior is sub judice following very serious accidents that have caused many victims, it is necessary first of all that public opinion is fully aware of it informed. The right of citizens to be informed constitutes in this sense one of the foundations of democracy and should not be proclaimed in the abstract but carried out concretely, through an attitude of the institutions that is inspired by the most absolute transparency and a commitment in this sense of a non-public press. enslaved to power.

The latter, the exercise of which is essential to ensure the orderly coexistence of the associates and the collaboration between them to achieve the objectives of common interest, it cannot live in opacity and in secrecy, because in such conditions it transforms itself from a democratic and responsible power to a self-referential autocracy. It is a degeneration that constantly hangs over every type of political system, even those that proclaim themselves democratic and as such are daily incensed by the corifei in charge of the regime’s propaganda through the media who continue to basically act in conditions of oligopoly, with a few courageous exceptions.

How else to explain phenomena such as the arrest of Julian Assange, who faces life imprisonment if not the death penalty for exposing the crimes committed by the US occupation forces in Iraq and elsewhere? How to explain the maneuvers of industries who operate in the fossil energy sectors to hide the reality of climate change, spreading slander and falsehoods about the scientists who have long been raising the alarm about it, a proven criminal misdirection that has made us waste precious time on the road the solution of the problem, which requires an authentic revolution that must concern the political, economic and social systems at the same time?

How to explain Big Pharma’s reluctance to disclose actual data on vaccines and their effects, fueling the skepticism of no-vaxes and the spread among the people of forms of pernicious ignorance about it that combine with fears and paranoia and irrationals giving life to moments of shapeless rebellion that risk damaging the necessary cohesion of citizenship in the response to pandemics?

Just three examples, many others could use, which demonstrate the need for absolute transparency of information and related sources. This transparency must first and foremost concern the holders of political power, those who, not always with crystal-clear motivations, make governments fall at their will and prevent the approval of laws designed to guarantee the victims of physical and verbal violence and to promote substantial equality. among those who live in the territory of the Republic regardless of their personal and social condition, origin, religion, gender or sexual preferences.

Given that we undoubtedly live in a capitalist society, indeed more and more inspired by the principles of the most unbridled neoliberalism of which Mario Monti is the Supreme Poet (see the recent law for the liberalization and privatization of local services) money is unfortunately necessary to do politics, especially by those who do not place themselves at all in the perspective of overthrowing the system and its indispensable replacement with a more congruent one.

For this it is necessary to watch over political profiteering, which constitutes the poisonous breeding broth of the penetration of private interests into the public arena and drastic measures aimed at its containment andelimination of lobbies who escape the free and democratic debate to condition and ultimately distort the democratic system that we need today more than ever.

Measures are needed to achieve a complete registry of every income of politicians, both as individuals and as a community (be it parties, currents or otherwise) and to prevent the so-called revolving doors that lead politicians to private companies and vice versa. In the meantime, Italian citizens certainly cannot be denied the right to know who pays their representatives, drawing the appropriate logical consequences with regard to the choices that these representatives make.