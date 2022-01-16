Renzo De Marchi, the convinced No vax killed by Covid in a few days: he had no other diseases

He was only 66 years old, he would have turned 67 on January 25, and did not suffer from particular diseases, but Covid did not spare him: he was a convinced No vax, as deeply rooted as his faith and militancy for an independent Venetian people. The municipality of Martellago (Venice), where he was born, in Olmo, had lived for a long time, also in Maerne, and still retained his residence in the capital, even though he had actually moved a few years ago to the hamlet of Mignagola di Carbonera, in the Treviso area, mourns the his 39th Coronavirus victim since the start of the pandemic: Renzo De Marchi, who died on Tuesday 11 January at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso.

Renzo De Marchi, Venetian No vax died

The sixty-six-year-old, moreover, was well known in Olmo where, after having worked as an employee in an electronics retailer in Mestre, he had also started and managed his own electrical engineering business, the Dms, for many years: in his work he was very good, respected. is considered.

After the closure of his shop, which had had some problems, he had also dedicated himself to other activities, including the management of a gym, but De Marchi was also well known for his political commitment: he was a convinced activist of the Movimento de Liberasion Nasionale of the Veneto people and until a few months ago he had also held the position of vice president of the Veneto Provisional Government. At the beginning of the year, however, De Marchi had begun to show the first symptoms, and he tested positive. Within a few days the breathing difficulties became more and more serious, hence the hospitalization at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital, where however the doctors were unable to save him: in a very short time the virus killed him. De Marchi was not vaccinated, for a precise and decisive choice: hands off the children, woe to those who touch them with vaccines he had written on Facebook, and on his page there are no shares of posts that argue with the vaccination obligation and which warn of the side effects of various drugs.

HARD WORKER

“A good person and a hard worker, very capable in his business,” his sister Dina, who still lives in Olmo, weeps. There are also many messages of condolence on social networks that describe the sixty-six year old as a humble, calm, selfless and kind person. Renzo De Marchi leaves, among others, his daughter Valentina, his sisters Dina and Flora and his wife Lucia, from whom he was separated. The funeral will be celebrated today, at 10, in the church of the Annunciation of the Lord of Elm.

Even if the numbers are very different compared to 2020 and early 2021, Covid continues to die and Martellago is no exception: in the last month there have been two other deaths of residents, even if in these cases the victims suffered of numerous previous pathologies, that of Teresa Mozzato, 82, and Lino Povelato, 75, both from Maerne. And, above all, Covid continues to infect us: on Thursday 13 January the number of positives in the municipality reached the record figure of 915, out of 21,500 inhabitants, 7 of whom were hospitalized.