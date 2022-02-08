Renzo Rosso gives shopping vouchers to those who get vaccinated against Covid: “50 euros for the first dose”

The entrepreneur Renzo Rosso

The Otb Foundation, which belongs to the family of the fashion entrepreneur Renzo Rosso, gives shopping vouchers to those who undergo the Covid 19 vaccination: 50 euros for the first dose, 10 euros for the second and third. Vouchers can be used forpurchase of food, artisanal and short chain, of the Cortilia brand, an innovative e-commerce with home delivery. Recipients of the initiative, the residents in the Bassano district 1 of the Usl 7 Pedemontana. The gift is in fact delivered to users of thevaccination hub of Bassano del Grappa, obtained in the former Eurobrico headquarters, which Otb has restructured and adapted for the purpose. After the administration, the vaccinated is delivered a flyer containing a code to use online where, following the directions, you can order a shopping up to 10 pm, using the discounts provided, and receive it at home the following day.





Tributes to nurses too “It is a way to give a new impulse to the vaccination campaign – is the comment of Arianna Alessi, vice president of Otb, often at the forefront in the social and health sector – In particular we would like to reach out and move the hesitant, those who have not yet immunized “. “The pandemic is not over yet and it is important that everyone gets vaccinated,” is his appeal. The Foundation also wanted to give a sign of recognition to all health workers, doctors and nursesin addition to the volunteers, who have been involved in the vaccination campaign for a year, giving them a package containing various Cortilia food products.