Reopened the channel for the sale and discount of building bonuses on the invoice

With a press release dated November 15, 2021, the Revenue Agency announced that the channel for the transmission of communications of the transfer or discount options on the invoice relating to building bonuses has finally been reopened. The same, we remind you, had been temporarily suspended for extraordinary maintenance work for the adaptation of the system to the new provisions contained in the decree law n. 157 of 11 November 2021, the so-called “Anti-fraud” decree. Let’s see better what it is.

Building bonuses, what changes with the anti-fraud decree?

As already written recently, the Revenue Agency managed to find 950 million of non-existent credits. The problem mainly concerns the mechanism of the sale and discount on the invoice of the various building bonuses.

For this reason, with the anti-fraud decree, the government has opted for much more stringent access mechanisms. The most important news was the introduction of preventive checks on the compliance visa for all building bonuses, and no longer just for the 110% super bonus.

As a result, changes were also made to the model for communicating the option to assign credit or discount on the invoice, with the relative instructions for its compilation.

From the model called “Communication of the option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns”, the text: “To be filled in only in the presence of Superbonus” present before has been substantially eliminated of the “Compliance Visa” section. Now, as already mentioned, the obligation to apply for a compliance visa has been extended to all building bonuses.

The channel for the transmission of notices of the transfer or discount options on the invoice also had to undergo some updates.

For this reason, it had been temporarily suspended.

