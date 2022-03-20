Reopening decree, here are the main news starting from 1 April

Significant changes are expected over the next three months, such as the end of the ‘pass’ requirement almost everywhere. Here are all the steps that will accompany the Italians out of the anti-Covid measures:

APRIL 1ST – Italy will no longer be in a state of Covid emergency and consequently the Scientific Technical Committee and the structure of the Extraordinary Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo will lapse: in their place an ad hoc operational unit should be created (until 31 December) to accompany the period transitory and complete the vaccination campaign. The color system is also permanently repealed, but monitoring will continue. The obligation of the Super Green pass in the workplace for those over 50 ends (the suspension of those who do not have it will no longer take place, but the fine remains): those who have exceeded this age threshold in the workplace should be only the basic pass required. Stop to the green certificate on buses and in general on local public transport, where the obligation to wear masks will continue until April 30th. It will no longer be necessary to have at least the basic Green pass to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists. Even in open-air restaurants, no certificates will be exhibited anymore. Only for foreign tourists the obligation to have a reinforced pass in restaurants will fall early – already from this date. From 1 April, the limit on capacities in the structures and therefore also in the stadiums lapses – where a basic pass will be required to access them – it will be possible to occupy 100% of the seats. Stop also the contact quarantines with a positive case at Covid, even for the unvaccinated: only those who contracted the virus will have to remain in self-isolation while anyone who has had contact will have to apply the self-surveillance regime, wearing the Ffp2 mask. There will therefore no longer be a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated as now.

MAY 1 – The obligation of the Green pass ends almost everywhere. Until April 30 for some activities such as canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, in addition to long-distance transport, it will still be mandatory in the basic version. The reinforced one will remain in force until April 30 for indoor catering (for foreign tourists it falls as early as April 1), wellness centers, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events. Also from May 1st, the obligation to wear masks in all indoor places, even at school.

JUNE 15 – All vaccination obligations as for school staff, military, police and public aid officers, local police, prison administration employees and in general workers within prisons for adults and minors in general, staff of the Agency for national cybersecurity. After this date, only the obligation of the vaccine for healthcare personnel and RSA will remain in force.

JUNE 30TH – The modalities of smart working in the private sphere as they are currently conceived end. In particular, until the end of the month there will be the possibility of resorting to the so-called ‘agile work’ in the private sector without the individual agreement between employer and worker. Agile work for fragile workers is also extended.

DECEMBER 31st – The vaccination obligation remains in force until the end of the year for healthcare personnel and RSA. Visits by family members and visitors to people hospitalized in hospitals and social welfare residences will be allowed only with the Super Green Pass until 31 December.

SCHOOL – From 1 April the contact quarantine expires (the obligation of isolation remains only for the infected) and therefore at school the Dad would remain only for those who have contracted the infection. In all schools (including infant-toddler centers and infant-toddler centers), even with at least four positive cases among the pupils of a class, the teaching activity continues for all in presence with the use of masks (only teachers at the nursery schools). The possibility of carrying out trips and sporting events starts again.