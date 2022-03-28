reopening is underway, what changes from April 1st and May 1st

From Friday the calendar of the end of the restrictions against Covid begins: the rules on the green pass change and the color system of the Regions is definitively abandoned, in the week in which Italy is all back in the white zone.

From now Italy is completely in the white zone, but nothing changes. With the passage of Sardinia there are no more Regions in the yellow zone, three days after the farewell to the color system in force for a year and a half. Yes, because on March 31 the state of emergency Covid will end and with it a whole series of measures and bodies created ad hoc will also disappear: the Regions, in fact, will no longer have color – closing this story with an all-white map – but it will be the an end also for the technical-scientific committee and for the commissioner structure of General Figliuolo, in place of which a temporary unit will be set up.

The most important news, however, will arrive on Friday. According to the government’s Covid decree, published a few days ago in the Official Gazette, the timetable for the end of the restrictions provides for an important reshaping of the green pass from 1st April: at work, in public transport – both local and long-distance – as well as in outdoor activities and in bars and restaurants, the reinforced green certification will no longer be required, but the basic one (also obtainable with a swab) will be enough; the green pass will no longer be needed in post offices, banks, shops and public offices; the quarantine ends for contact with a positive at Covid, also and above all at school, so you go into isolation only if you are positive for the virus.

May 1st is the real turning point, or at least presumed. In just over a month, in fact, we should say goodbye to all restrictions: on May 1st, the obligation to show the green pass, as well as to wear a mask indoors, will end everywhere – except in RSAs and hospitals. . On the latter issue, however, there may be second thoughts. Minister Speranza is buying time, talking about a final decision that will only be taken in late April. What worries experts and politicians is the evident resurgence of Covid cases in recent weeks, which could change the cards once again.