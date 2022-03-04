Reopening of the Embassy of the United States in Cuba will be announced

This Thursday the United States Embassy in Cuba has called a press conference to announce an important announcement that many directly link to the consular reopening. A mediation in tune with the projection of the Joe Biden government.

As reported a few weeks ago, the United States was prepared to increase the staff of its embassy in Cuba. The objective is to facilitate the processing of visas and other consular procedures.

“The (Biden) Administration committed to exploring options to ensure adequate staffing at the United States Embassy in Havana to facilitate diplomatic and civil society participation and the provision of consular services,” a spokesperson told AFP. of the Democratic government.

“These options could include sending temporary and long-term staff,” the source added.

Although the official refused to give a date for the announcement of the State Department’s decision, everything seems to indicate that it will be this Thursday.

Different media outlets have been summoned for this Thursday afternoon to appear with a high-ranking official from the United States Embassy to make an “announcement” plainly known.

CFRP again in Havana

At this time, the US representation in Havana has been reduced to a minimum since the Donald Trump administration decided in 2017. The reason was the affectation of several members by alleged sonic attacks.

Since then, the processing of US visas, especially those related to the Cuban Family Reunification Program, CFRP, has been assumed by third countries, first Colombia and then Guyana definitively. But this undoubtedly makes the process too complex for the thousands of families who hope to join their loved ones.

