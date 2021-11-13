reopens from 7 December with Mamma Mia

Teatro Sistina: after two years we start again with the musical of records, Mamma mia! The date chosen for the restart is a lucky number: 7 December. The show, which has already recorded extraordinary numbers, with over 500 thousand spectators in just over 200 replicas, signed by Massimo Romeo, Piparo will see four important actors on the stage: Sabrina Marciano, who in the film was Meryl Streep, Paolo Conticini, actor and former model, Sergio Muniz, Spanish actor, singer and model, Luca Ward, actor and famous voice actor. Mamma mia is the most famous comedy of the 2000s, it is a show with Abba songs, includes a cast of over 30 artists, and the live orchestra directed by Maestro Emanuele Friello.

The renewal, after two years of suspension

Teatro Sistina: the reopening has an important significance for the operators of the show and for the public, who can go wild to the rhythm of the famous Dancing Queen or Super Trouper. With a show like this, fun is guaranteed and certainly also the confidence in the spectators who begin to see the light at the bottom of the tunnel, after an unexpected and difficult surprise, such as the COVID pandemic. The period was a time of renewal, for many realities, even the Sistine Theater reopens its doors completely renovated: from the armchairs to the online ticket sales services, we can speak of rebirth and renewal in all respects. It is true that the suspension was difficult, but it was an opportunity to reinvent and re-propose completely renewed.

Oh mama! History of the musical

The famous Abba song is from 1975, the musical was written twenty years later and the public success came in 2003. This is the lucky year for the musical show destined to excite adults and children, it was a year in which the musical was seen and followed by ten million spectators around the world. The story, of love and friendship, revolves around the story of Sophie and her mother, Donna Sheridan, who does not want to talk to her daughter about the past. The daughter discovers her mother’s past by reading the secret youth diary, where encounters and loves are told. The reading will lead the bride to want to meet her father, ask for his consent, and choose him among many. Sophie, about to get married to Sky, is faced with the most unexpected adventure of her life: looking for her father.