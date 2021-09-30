reopens the hunt for the living dead

“Zombieland: Double Tap“Lands on Netflix today. The sequel to “Welcome to ZombielandWill finally be available on the streaming platform for all subscribed users.

“Zombieland: Double Tap” on Netflix starting today

“Zombieland: Double Tap”Lands today on Netflix. L’highly anticipated sequel from “welcome to Zombieland ” with Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone has finally arrived on the streaming platform for all subscribed users. This was announced today by Movieplayer.it. The film is a product of Sony Pictures and is directed by Ruben Fleischer, director of “Venom”, Antagonist of Spiderman. They remain in the cast also Jesse Eisenberg And Abigail Breslin, while there will be among the new interpreters Zoey Deutch And Rosario Dawson. There film script was signed by Paul Wernick And Rhett Reese, already Deadpool authors.

The story of “Zombieland: Double Tap”Is set in a world of zombie hunters. THE four protagonists Columbus, Tallahassee, Little Rock And Wichita will meet in sequel others survivors. THE hunters they will have to face this time though new types of living dead which have evolved from the previous chapter.

The movie had been released in United States of America the October 18, 2019 and the November 14 in the same year it was also released in Italian cinemas. The movie had been screened on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the debut of “Welcome to Zombieland “ that he had collected 75 million dollars. Alone 25 million had been used for the film production. Among the producers there are also Gavin Polone, Reese, Wernick And Lauren Abrahams. “Zombieland: Double Tap “ it is just one of many Announcements of the Netflix catalog from September 2021. They have in fact recently landed on the streaming platform the highly anticipated new seasons of “Sex Education “, “The Paper House “, “Lucifer“,”Blood & Water“And the new Italian series”moon Park”Visible starting from 30 September. Other compelling sagas And cultural products will land again soon on Netflix.

