“Repeat at the 2024 Olympics with 2 golds. At the World Cup I would like to eat the Americans. 9 “80? I have no limits ”- OA Sport

Marcell Jacobs was a great protagonist ad TV Athletics, the channel of the Italian Athletics Federation. The Olympic champion of 100 meters spoke freely, offering a series of striking phrases that highlight his strong personality and which are justified by the exceptional vintage of which he was the protagonist: two gold medals at the Games (in addition to the individual seal the one with the memorable 4 × 100 must be remembered), the triumph on 60 meters at the European Indoor Championships, the resounding European record on 100 (9.80 in the five-circle final).

The 27-year-old has already revealed his dream: “Repeat in Paris 2024 with two more golds“. After the Olympic Games he preferred to stop, without continuing in the end-of-season meetings: “If I had finished second I would have done all the races. And instead, back in Rome, I had a sudden drop in energy, more mental than physical“. On the unjustified attacks received in recent weeks: “Everyone praises me, there is only one newspaper that doesn’t, but it doesn’t affect me in the least. They are just gnawing. I know all the sacrifices I’ve had to make, what they think matters little to me“.

The Brescia player focused on Usain Bolt, to whom he threw an interesting gauntlet: “He is my idol, I started athletics for him, he gave me the motivation. He has not yet responded to the challenge I launched at him to steal the flag, but I can beat him, now he has put on some bacon …“.

On the 2022 World Cup, which will be staged in Eugene (USA) at the end of July: “The Americans will want to eat me alive, but I would like to do the same to them“. Focus also on the Indoor World Cup, scheduled for mid-March in Belgrade (Serbia): “Last year’s 6.47 in the 60s can be improved a lot, just think that in the final of the hundred in Tokyo I passed in 6.41 without wind. Indoor is not my favorite specialty but I will come to Belgrade to give my best and find the right feeling. It is at the Eugene World Cup in July that I want to be at 110% and I am sure that I will get there with all the determination in the world. I have not stopped being hungry, I run to bring home many other results. Now that I have achieved the dream of Olympic gold, all that comes next is fun“.

Marcell Jacobs is mysterious when asked what time can he have in his legs: “My 9.80? It is within reach again. But I don’t say what I will do to not set limits“. “In winter we will play ten to twelve races considering heats and finals”, informs coach Camossi. “We will return to Italy at the end of January after a month of meeting in Tenerife”.

A few questions that go beyond athletics. On Lewis Hamilton: “When I met him he was almost more honored than I, he had never touched an Olympic gold medal. Now we comment on the photos on Instagram, he is almost a dear friend of mine“. On LeBron James: “It is my third sporting myth with Usain and Lewis, he too built everything by himself, coming from difficulties“. On Sharon Stone met in Dubai: “I must admit that I had never seen one of her films, had it been Angelina Jolie I would have recognized her more easily …“. On the Sanremo Festival: “They haven’t invited me yet“. On the failure to nominate ai World Athletics Awards: “I didn’t remember this award existed, I was a bit bitter but I care little, the facts count: I have two gold medals at home“.

Photo: Lapresse