Repechage Clausura 2022 Liga MX: dates and times of the matches

The Repechage will be played this coming weekend, May 7 and 8, 2022

May 02, 2022 06:01 a.m.

The equipment for Repechage of the Closing Tournament 2022 are ready and the Saturday, May 7, the first phase of the closing of the championship will begin. There will be four series to a match at home of the best placed that will define the last guests to the league of Mexican soccer where four teams are already waiting. If the game ends in a tie in the ninety minutes, the definition will be given in a penalty shootout.

More news from Liga MX:

Liga MX Clausura 2022: Is the away goal in the Liguilla worth it?

Of the fifth place to twelfth is how it was decided who would be invited to the round of reclassification. The winner of each match will be invited to the Quarter finals where they wait Tuzos from Pachuca, Tigres from UANL, Atlas from Guadalajara and the Eagles from America.

Repechage matches are usually very exciting and the factor of penalties adds more intensity

Dates and times of the Clausura 2022 Repechage matches Liga MX

The hours and days of the parties of Repechage of the Closing Tournament 2022 They were revealed this afternoon. The matches with their schedules and days will be as follows:

Puebla Strip (5) vs Mazatlan Gunboats (12)

Venue: Cuauhtemoc Stadium

Day: Sunday, May 8

Time: 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Chivas de Guadalajara (6) vs Pumas UNAM (11)

Venue: Akron Stadium

Day: Sunday, May 8

Time: 7:15 p.m. Central Mexico time

Rayados de Monterrey (7) vs. Atlético de San Luis (10)

Venue: BBVA Stadium

Day: Saturday, May 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Cruz Azul Machine (8) vs Rayos de Necaxa (9)

Venue: Azteca Stadium

Day: Saturday, May 7

Time: 5:45 p.m. Central Mexico time

More news from Liga MX:

Monterrey vs. San Luis Repechaje Clausura 2022: the ghosts of Javier Aguirre in Liga MX