Sports

Repechage Clausura 2022 Liga MX: dates and times of the matches

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

The Repechage will be played this coming weekend, May 7 and 8, 2022
The Repechage will be played this coming weekend, May 7 and 8, 2022

The equipment for Repechage of the Closing Tournament 2022 are ready and the Saturday, May 7, the first phase of the closing of the championship will begin. There will be four series to a match at home of the best placed that will define the last guests to the league of Mexican soccer where four teams are already waiting. If the game ends in a tie in the ninety minutes, the definition will be given in a penalty shootout.

More news from Liga MX:

Liga MX Clausura 2022: Is the away goal in the Liguilla worth it?

Of the fifth place to twelfth is how it was decided who would be invited to the round of reclassification. The winner of each match will be invited to the Quarter finals where they wait Tuzos from Pachuca, Tigres from UANL, Atlas from Guadalajara and the Eagles from America.

Repechage matches are usually very exciting and the factor of penalties adds more intensity

Dates and times of the Clausura 2022 Repechage matches Liga MX

The hours and days of the parties of Repechage of the Closing Tournament 2022 They were revealed this afternoon. The matches with their schedules and days will be as follows:

Puebla Strip (5) vs Mazatlan Gunboats (12)

  • Venue: Cuauhtemoc Stadium
  • Day: Sunday, May 8
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Chivas de Guadalajara (6) vs Pumas UNAM (11)

  • Venue: Akron Stadium
  • Day: Sunday, May 8
  • Time: 7:15 p.m. Central Mexico time

Rayados de Monterrey (7) vs. Atlético de San Luis (10)

  • Venue: BBVA Stadium
  • Day: Saturday, May 7
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Cruz Azul Machine (8) vs Rayos de Necaxa (9)

  • Venue: Azteca Stadium
  • Day: Saturday, May 7
  • Time: 5:45 p.m. Central Mexico time

More news from Liga MX:

Monterrey vs. San Luis Repechaje Clausura 2022: the ghosts of Javier Aguirre in Liga MX

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Spezia-Lazio referees suspended for validating an illegal goal

21 mins ago

With a withering phrase, football history ‘lowers the cane’ to Luis Díaz and Liverpool

33 mins ago

Antonela Roccuzzo puts on an expensive diver to go to the beach

46 mins ago

Barça maintains the tour of the US but with a different format

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button