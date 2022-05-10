Repechage, Peruvian National Team: Raúl Ruidíaz may be called up by Peru after sending a reservation letter from the FPF to the Seattle Sounders | SPORT-TOTAL

The peruvian national team he needs all his weapons to face the playoff for the World Cup Qatar 2022before the winner of Australia vs. Arab Emirates. Coach Ricardo Gareca refines its list of summoned and one of the novelties would be Raul Ruidíaz: El Comercio was able to learn that the FPF He has already sent a reservation letter to the Seattle Sounders.

La ‘Pulga’ is the national striker with the most regularity abroad in recent months, compared to Gianluca Lapadula and Santiago Ormeño. Even the often goalscorer was the architect of a historic event in ‘The Sounders’ recently: he scored two goals against Pumas to win the Concachampions title and will be able to play in the Club World Cup.

Given the positive presence of Raúl Ruidíaz, internal sources of the FPF confirmed to El Comercio that the footballer has been booked and will wait to find out if he is finally summoned or not by Ricardo Gareca. Let’s remember that the list of players summoned by the ‘Tiger’ for the playoff will be revealed next Friday, May 20.

It is worth mentioning that the playoff match against the winner of Australia vs. The United Arab Emirates will be played next Monday, June 13, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha (1:00 pm Peruvian time). Previously, on Sunday, June 5, Peru will play a friendly against New Zealand (10:30 am Peruvian time).

What was Ruidíaz’s last match with the Peruvian national team?

On September 9, 2021, the Peruvian team fell 2-0 to Brazil, in the match valid for date 10 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. That day, Raúl Ruidíaz entered at 73 minutes, instead of Gianluca Lapadula, and it was the last time he played with the ‘Blanquirroja’.