Repechage Qatar 2022 Wales vs Austria: Gareth Bale shines with a luxury double and Wales caresses the ticket to Qatar 2022

Wales remains hopeful of advancing to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The team eliminated Austria thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale for 2-1 and They wait for the winner of the key between Scotland and Ukraine; which still has a pending date.

The Welsh star scored both goals for his country in a semifinal that gives way to the very final in June, in which they will play against Ukraine or Scotland, a route postponed these days for obvious reasons. There, in June, Bale will have to prove again that he is a crack, something that he has not wanted to show in Madrid in the last three years?

In fact, Bale had not scored in an official match since September 5 last year, in a treble against Belarus (2-3). From that treble to this double, more than half a year has passed. In between, no goals with Real Madrid and a few minutes. What’s more, Bale had only scored once this season: in the league against Levante on August 22 last year.

Bale gave a lesson in how to be decisive. In the first part he plugged in a spectacular direct free kick. Dry, direct, by the square. Impossible to stop. A great goal Earlier Austria, through Baumgartner, had hit a ball off the crossbar in the seventh minute. It was an occasion that the National Team would later regret for an Alaba who was left back, something incomprehensible as he is superior to the rest of his compatriots. In the second half, with the score against him, he became a left winger. From there, Wales used the backlash as a method to fatten the dream of going to the play-off final.

In the second part, already with Alaba more advanced, Bale made his second mischief, sending a loose ball into the box to a corner of the goal. His privileged left foot left Wales 2-0 to the enthusiasm of the stands (minute 51).

But not everything was going to be so easy for Bale and his team. Sabitzer, without much filming in Bayern, grabbed a ball in the front and he attempted the shot, which Davies deflected for 2-1.

From therethings happened in both areas. Daniel James had two breakaways that could have saved Wales as Austria made dangerous approaches, albeit without convincing shooting.

And the end: Wales and Bale are just one step away from his second World Cup after 1958. Bale is a phenomenon when he wants to.