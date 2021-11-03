Repentance has a release date on consoles, in the USA – Nerd4.life

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance finally has one exit date as regards the console versions, but at the moment dedicated to the US market, waiting to know the one planned for Europe which should be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The new chapter in the famous roguelike dungeon crawler will therefore arrive on November 4, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch in North America, while the release date in Europe will be reported in the “coming weeks”, according to the publisher Nicalis.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will therefore be launched digitally on November 4 in the USA on consoles, with a physical release scheduled for 2022, which can only be purchased through the official Nicalis Store.

Note that the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions will be paid downloadable updates of the original edition while on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S it will be the complete package containing The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth and The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +.

The game was released on PC last March and then confirmed also on consoles. In the features cited by publisher and author Edmund McMillen, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance adds a “final” chapter and a host of new quests and additional content that enrich and complement the original story.

Between features we therefore find “an alternative path complete with new chapters, a new final boss and a new conclusion of the story”, then the cooperative multiplayer mode up to 4 players, a large number of changes made by the balance, more than 130 new objects, two new playable characters, more than 100 new enemies and 25 new bosses and many other new features.