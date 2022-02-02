Replicas / On Rai 2 the science fiction film with Keanu Reeves

Replicas, film on Rai 2 directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff

Replicas go on wave today, February 2, 2022, on Rai 2 to leave give her 21.20 hours. The direction was entrusted to New Yorker Jeffrey Nachmanoff. Protagonist of ‘Replicas’ one of the best interpreters in science fiction contexts: Keanu Reeves. For the Lebanese-born actor, even if in reality his citizenship is Canadian, ‘The Matrix’ and the whole saga was an excellent school, one of the most sensitive interpreters of modern cinema. It is certainly a typical science fiction film and especially suitable for an average audience.

Replicas, the plot of the film: the perfect soldier

Let’s read the plot from Replicas. The desire to create the perfect soldier is one of the objectives of all time of research in the Armed Forces. So it happens that William Foster and Ed Whittle are working on a project to transfer the brain and mental abilities of a deceased soldier, whose strength was truly impressive, into the body of an android. The game is dangerous, but William Foster’s decision to bring his family back to life in an accident will be even more dangerous.

Video, the trailer for the film Replicas

