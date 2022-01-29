Replicas, plot and finale of the science fiction film with Keanu Reeves

Starring Keanu Reeves and Thomas Middleditch, Replicas is a 2018 film that sees two scientists go against the limits of bioethics to carry out a dangerous project. Here is the plot and the ending of the film.

Produced by Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, Replicas is a 2018 sci-fi film inspired by a short story by Stephen Hamel. The film, despite the presence in the role of the protagonist of a beloved actor of the caliber of Keanu Reeves, achieved little commercial and critical success.

Replicas, in fact, produced with a huge budget of 30 million dollars, obtained only just over 8 million dollars in box office worldwide. Despite everything, the film deals with important issues, such as overcoming the limits of bioethics.

The plot

HD Keanu Reeves in a scene from Replicas

William Foster and Ed Whittle are both biomedical researchers and work for the Bionyne Corporation of Puerto Rico where they are attempting to carry out a major project: transferring the mind of a dead soldier into an android with superior strength to the codenamed man. Subject 345. Foster successfully captures the soldier’s neural map and transfers it to the android’s synthetic brain. The experiment, however, fails when the soldier rejects his new body and destroys it, dying once again. Foster’s boss Jones tells him that if he fails to get Subject 345 to work, the company’s shareholders will decide to stop the project.

However, a tragedy is around the corner. Foster takes his wife Mona and their three children Sophie, Matt and Zoe, on a boat trip. Along the way, however, all but William are killed in a car accident. Distraught but determined to resurrect his entire family, William convinces Ed to bring him the Bionyne equipment needed to extract the neural maps of his loved ones and clone the replacement bodies for all of them. The man successfully extracts their neural maps and tells Whittle to get rid of the “human” bodies. A first major obstacle arises in front of his “mission”: only three cloning pods are available, so he must choose a member of his family not to “resurrect”.

He chooses Zoe, the youngest, and erases her memory from the neural maps of the other three. Whittle begins the seventeen-day cycle necessary to create mature replacement clones for Foster’s family, revealing to him that he only has that time frame to solve the problem of integrating neural maps in cloned bodies, which will otherwise end up deteriorating. aging much faster than a normal human body. The integration of the mind into a biological clone represented phase two of the research project, to be solved after the transfer to the android. Foster is forced to keep the secret, as both he and Whittle have stolen millions of dollars of Bionyne equipment by breaking the limits imposed by bioethics. In the fateful seventeen days William attempts to remove all evidence of Zoe’s existence from her home and tries to explain her family’s absence from work, school and social media contacts with illness.

When Foster notices that his wife’s central nervous system reacts to his touch, he realizes that Subject 345 has failed because the mind expects a connection to a biological body with heartbeat and breathing, and not one that is artificial. . He therefore understands that the transfer to the clones will be possible and that the failure of the android transfer can be solved by programming a mind-body interface made in such a way as to make the android’s body look human. He successfully transfers the minds of his loved ones into cloned bodies, only to return to work by creating a synthetic mind-body interface. When the next corpse he receives has suffered too much brain damage to be attempted a new transfer for the official experiment, Foster registers his mind for the android transfer.

The end

HD Thomas Middleditch plays Keanu Reeves’ colleague in Replicas

Meanwhile, Sophie has a nightmare regarding her mother’s death, but Mona discovers that Foster is attempting to erase that event from Sophie’s own mind. The man then confesses to them that they died in a car accident and later resurrected them. The family soon ends up uncovering evidence of Zoe’s existence, and William is forced to admit that he could not “save” her, trying to eliminate traces of her existence from their minds and the world.

Jones confronts Foster and reveals that he knows what he and Whittle have done. He tells him that the research is not actually intended for medical purposes, but is funded by the US government to provide a military weapon and that Foster’s family is an outstanding issue to be eliminated. Foster destroys the mind-body interface, gets rid of Jones and escapes, attempting to escape in a boat. Jones’s men capture Foster’s family. William joins Bionyne, where it is clear that Whittle has “sold” them.

Jones kills Whittle and forces Foster to finish Subject 345. Foster loads his mind into Subject 345, who kills Jones’s henchmen and injures his head. The two Fosters make a pact with Jones: he can live in a cloned body and become rich working with Foster-345, selling clones to very rich people eager for a second life.

Foster is thus able to rebuild a new life with his family, including the newly cloned little Zoe.