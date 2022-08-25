Report: Amber Heard’s Hollywood friends ignore her and reject her pleas for help

Lto demand they faced Johnny Depp and Amber Heard A few months ago it ended up costing the famous actress $8.2 million in damages, however, it has also brought consequences on the social side, at least that is what some media report that give some clarity about what is possible. hell she’s living.

According to GeoNewsciting Star Magazinesome of the great friends Heard used to party with are completely ignoring her friend, who turned to them for help after her financial situation took a drastic hit and she had to move to a much smaller place. , and she can’t find a job opportunity.

Report: Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie Ignore Amber Heard

The aforementioned portal published an anonymous source that mentioned specific details about the unsympathetic attitude of other female celebrities of Hollywoodincluded Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie.

“Amber has gotten close to his old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbiehoping they’ll help her with a place to stay,” the source said. “She’s being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ghosted.”

The extreme alternative for Amber Heard

A few days ago it was also reported that due to the lack of offers for the former star of Aquaman participate in another project Hollywood, had been offered a role in an X movie, and that the financial offer would be very high. well, and that according to the agency that would be coordinating the proposal, Zen Modelsthe income would practically help to pay the debt with heardsince they would be giving him $9 million, of which $1 million would be donated to charitable causes.

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering the Mrs Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production,” said the president of Zen Models, Veronica Madjarian.