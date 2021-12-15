report and match report

Coppa Italia, Venice-Ternana 3-1: the match report

Venezia snatched the pass for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup after the 3-1 victory against Ternana. After a very balanced first part of the game, with the guests who had found the advantage already in the 3rd place with Pettinari, then canceled by the intervention of the Var. Much more fun match in the second half with the immediate advantage of Venezia with the goal by Heymans. Only a few minutes went by and Ternana’s equalizer with Pettinari at 53rd. In the moment of greatest difficulty, however, here are the decisive goals of Venezia: first in the 66th with Crnigoj and then with Forte in the 81st ° the hosts secure the result and the passage of the round in the Italian Cup.