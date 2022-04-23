“Report any suspected case, no link with Covid vaccine”

Pediatric acute hepatitis. As of April 22, a total of 11 reports have been received referring to patients identified in various Italian regions (Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Sicily, Tuscany And Veneto), we read in the circular of the Ministry of Health sent today to the regions, health structures and doctors on cases of acute hepatitis of an unknown nature.

Acute hepatitis children, how to recognize the symptoms

The circular of the Ministry of Health

Only two are confirmed and one deemed “possible” was given a transplant. A positivity for Adenovirus or SARS-CoV-2 has so far only been reported in 2 suspected cases. “The role of Adenoviruses in these forms hypothesized in the UK, however, is not confirmed”.

According to the circular, these are reports relating to sporadic cases scattered throughout the national territory. Of these, one patient does not fall within the definition of case (hospitalized before January 2022); 2 cases are being evaluated for possible further etiological causes; 4 cases can be defined as “suspicious” (the examinations are currently in progress or not defined); 2 cases defined as “possible” (over 10 years of age); 2 “confirmed” cases Several Regions (Campania, Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta, Calabria, Puglia) have communicated that they currently have no cases to report.

“No link with the Covid-19 vaccine”

“No link with the COVID-19 vaccine has been identified and a questionnaire administered to cases, on food and personal habits, did not identify any common exposure. Although laboratory investigations have ruled out in all cases a viral etiology of types A, B, C, D and E, the UK health authorities consider the infectious hypothesis the most likely, given the epidemiological picture and clinical characteristics of cases. Toxicological investigations have also been started and are in progress ». It can be read in the circular of the Ministry of Health on checks after cases of acute hepatitis among children.

The recommendations

The Ministry of Health urges the reporting of any case of acute hepatitis that meets the definition of case currently adopted by the WHO. «It is recommended, at this stage, wanting to give priority to sensitivity over specificity, to evaluate and possibly also report cases that partially correspond to the definition of the case. It is also recommended to provide in any case for the conservation of biological samples to allow any other possible verification deemed necessary “. This is what we read in the circular of the Ministry of Health signed by the director of prevention Gianni Rezza, issued today.

What we know: the Adenovirus hypothesis

The most likely cause of infection for hepatitis cases in Italy would be Adenoviruses. “The health authorities who are investigating in the United Kingdom, where most of the cases have occurred to date, believe, based on the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of the cases in question – the circular reports – that an infectious cause is the most probable , and in particular the Adenovirus infection “. Adenovirus infections are common and usually cause mild illness, with cold-like symptoms, vomiting, and diarrhea. Most infected people have no complications. Although, it should be noted, Adenoviruses do not commonly cause hepatitis, which is a rare complication usually known among immunocompromised individuals.