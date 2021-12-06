REPORT CARD Sampdoria – Lazio: Zaccagni lights up, Immobile drags. Strakosha replies

STRAKOSHA 7: Idle in the first half, in the second he brought out a couple of good saves: the dive on Gabbiadini’s header was more complicated than it was rejected on Thorsby’s conclusion. A high grip exit would have solved the problems in the beginning. The same attacker strikes him in turn, takes revenge

HYSAJ 6: You answer on the right after the games on the left with Lazzari as owner. He feels more comfortable, there is a big difference between the two lanes. The only lightness in the first half where possession is snatched and risks near the penalty area.

LUIZ FELIPE 7: Competitiveness and character. How much he missed against Udinese: he contrasts and anticipates, he takes nastiness and application. Slips on time, opposes with the body on the opponents shots, the final split is the best photo of his game.

UNERBI 6.5: A couple of very dangerous passages in the opening, he grows with the passing of the minutes, he also allows himself some offensive bucking. It enforces itself, checks in marking.

MARUSIC 6.5: Return of luxury, it was the first after Covid, it does not grant anything to Candreva, against whom he also growls with his voice. Tonic and attentive, in the last few games he has been missed. It deviates unfortunate

MILINKOVIC 7: The complete repertoire of shots, including the head one (intended as a moment of madness). He commands physically and technically, he puts the left to the edge of the pole, it is the episode that uncorks the match. It adds the perfect passage for that Property killer. He loses his patience and his wits by letting himself be kicked out by Fabbri: he suffers a sensational foul, the referee oversight is very evident, but he cannot compromise his final and the next match in this way.

CATALDI 6.5: Nice response after two dull games. He misses little or nothing, presses forward with perfect times, throws Immobile in depth and from that launch the goal of the advantage is born. Many balls touched, he goes to the rescue of all, always giving the option of passing.

From 63 ‘LEIVA 6: Enter the moment of resistance. Try to close the passing lines and keep order.

BASIC 6.5: Chosen in place of Luis Alberto to give more body and above all greater solidity. He succeeds, he stays on the pitch for the entire challenge. One of substance.

PEDRO 6.5: It moves a lot, it gives liveliness even if it does not enter the decisive actions of the game. It is in condition, it does not affect the first person, but it is very useful from the half court up.

From 63 ‘FELIPE ANDERSON 5.5: For the first time this season he starts from the bench. He leaves too much space for Ciervo, free to look in the middle and cross undisturbed.

PROPERTY 8: Smoking shoes, infallible sniper: two balls turned into gold, one with the right, the other with the left. Perfect diagonals, he doesn’t even look at the door, he hears it with all his other senses, he doesn’t need sight. He comes out for a pain in the knee, Sarri spares him the recovery given the partial at the interval.

From 46 ‘MURIQI 5.5: Some wrong support, some precise side. He does not get half a chance, he fights especially when Lazio remain in ten.

ZACCAGNI 7.5: Unleashed, they never take it. Dribbla, exchanging the ball from before, giving assists and imagination: Milinkovic serves, then Immobile, demonstrates the personality and confidence he had lacked so far. One of the best ever, the best news, we need him.

From 78 ‘LAZZARI sv

ANNEX SARRI 6.5: Quality first time, we see a completely different approach compared to the two most recent races. Quick exchanges, high pressure, responsive players. The second half, without Immobile, is dazed. And perhaps it is better this way: this match too must lead to profound reflections.

Published on 5/12 at 20