REPORT CARDS OF PALERMO-JUVE STABIA 3-1. Show of strength of the squad who win and convince in ten against eleven

The Palermo beats the Juve Stabia for 3-1 thanks to the brace of Brunori and the goal on a free kick by Giron and brings home three precious points to continue the fight for the top positions in the standings. The pinks at half an hour remain in ten for the expulsion of Giron, but they manage to compact themselves and even find the 3-0 goal by playing a game of great personality. At the end the guests score the goal of the flag with a penalty given by Sieve which, however, does not change the judgments on the team’s performance. Tuesday in the house of Foggia you will need to play the same type of game.

In the first half he is seen only for some low-grip output, in the second he rises to the chair stopping all the attempts of the opponents. He can do nothing about Evacuo’s rigor.

He never gives Ceccarelli time to turn around and always keeps his guard up, preventing Juve Sabia from breaking through on his side. SUM (from 74 ‘) 6 It enters a virtually closed game and maintains the same standards as Accardi.

Another more than positive performance, he looks like another player compared to 2021 and demonstrates a certainty of his means never seen before. In addition to an excellent understanding with his team mates, he is always dangerous on inactive balls with his imperious head-offs. He continues like this.

It sweeps all the balls that gravitate towards it and keeps concentration high throughout the match.

In charge of beating all the set pieces, today he has a warm foot and also scores the doubling on a free kick with a conclusion that is decisively deflected by the barrier. Too bad for the second yellow (33 ‘) perhaps too severe given that the entrance seemed to be on the ball.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link