REPORT CARDS of Rome-Juventus: Ibanez, another horror January. Mou, from masterpiece to disaster

REPORT CARDS ROMA JUVENTUS – La Rome loses an incredible game with the Juventus and perhaps definitively loses all hope of remaining in the running for fourth place. The team of Mourinho dominates most of the match, goes on until 3-1, then melts and gets back together until the final 3-4. Opens the match Abraham, then comes the equal of Dybala. In the recovery Mkhitaryan And Pilgrims they put the game down but it’s not over. Locatelli opens the comeback, Kulusevski and De Sciglio conclude it. At the end Szczesny is still decisive with a penalty saved to Pellegrini, which is worth the victory.

The Roma-Juventus report cards

Rui Patricio 6. On goals he appears innocent and, for the rest, he is never committed.

Maitland-Niles 5.5. Unlike Vina, after a bit of suffering in the first half, he grows with the passing of the minutes and from his good cross Roma takes the penalty that Pellegrini is unable to exploit.

Smalling 5. Perfect until De Sciglio’s goal in which he leaves much to be desired.

Ibanez 4.5. On the negative wave of San Siro. His shortcomings and gaps are decisive on more than one occasion during the incredible Juventus comeback. Another horror January just like a year ago.

Vina 5.5. A great first half, but falls in the second half as, unfortunately, often happens to him. The impression always remains the same: not being able to fully express one’s potential.

Cristante 5.5. He is among the best in the 60 minutes of great football for Roma. He too, however, like everyone else, goes into total confusion in those cursed 10 minutes and leaves Locatelli all alone in the area on the 3.2 goal.

Veretout 5. He hits the corner from which Abraham’s goal comes very well, but otherwise, as we have been saying for some time, we are still a long way from seeing the best Veretout.

Mkhitaryan 6. One of the few positive notes of the evening to see the Armenian growing with intelligent plays, running, rhythm and even the goal.

Pilgrims 6. First the masterpiece on a free kick that seems to launch Rome towards victory, then the error from the spot that practically condemns it.

Felix 6. A lot of racing and sacrifice, often managing to put Cuadrado in difficulty. He can still improve a lot on the ball and chain choices, but the desire, determination and character say a lot about where this guy can go.jj

Abraham 6.5. Score and take the penalty with which Roma can go to equalize the game after the disaster. But that’s not enough.

from 71 ′ Shomurodov 5. A little more than 20 minutes in which he is unable to record in the slightest.

from 78 ‘Perez 5.5. He tries from distance on one occasion and little else.

from 86 ′ Mayoral Sv.

Mourinho 5.5. It is really difficult to evaluate the manager on such an evening. Roma for 70 minutes is literally perfect, then the madness of 3 goals conceded in 7 minutes something that has hardly been seen. Second knockout of 2022, ranking that becomes more and more difficult. The budget is anything but Special.