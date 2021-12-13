REPORT CARDS Sassuolo – Lazio: Pedro had given everything, Felipe why? Unripe it turns out

STRAKOSHA 6: Busy, super-reactive in the first half: he is not surprised on Scamacca’s turn, shortly after he says no by deflecting on the diving pole. The same fate touches Frattesi. In the second half, however, he surrenders to Berardi and Raspadori: he could certainly do something more on the second.

HYSAJ 6: At 6 ‘he has the merit of being in the right place at the right time: high pressure, ball played immediately for Pedro, the goal of the advantage is born. On the right he is certainly more at ease, Sassuolo’s goals come from the opposite side.

From 78 ‘MURIQI 6.5: With the non-existent ground play it is useful with the aerial banks. He has Ayhan expelled.

LUIZ FELIPE 6: They play clapping until half time. He bravely rejects the conclusions with every part of his body: shin, foot and face too, so much so that he is stunned by Rogerio’s blow. He is not perfectly positioned on the occasion of the two goals collected, but on the second he was left alone with Acerbi climbing up in attack.

UNERBI 5: The approach is problematic, they escape him a couple of times in the open field. A competition in which the usual generosity is not enough. Perhaps in some situations it is too much and it should limit its tasks. The example is on the stamp of Raspadori: a hole is created behind and does not recover in time on the attacker because shortly before he had pushed as far as near the Immobile to go in pressing. Previously he had failed to challenge Berardi’s shot.

MARUSIC 5.5: He has the most complicated task and the strongest opponent to face. Twice Berardi returns on the left-handed, on the first he leaves the man to Acerbi to avoid the possible service when the black-green full-back overlaps. The push phase is off.

AKPA AKPRO 5: He is all in the 1-0 action: lopsided support, a technical error which he remedies by putting the leg and creating the conditions to break through on the right. He runs and growls, sometimes even at his teammates, as when he collides with Pedro and allows Sassuolo to relax without opposition. Some limitations are unfortunately evident.

From 71 ‘A. ANDERSON 6: It takes desire and determination, earns some faults and does not look bad.

CATALDI 6: Clever and technically well-played race, then collapses with the rest of the team. Until half-time the ball was not burned between his feet despite Raspadori’s almost man-like marking. Then the whole Lazio stops running and he too is in difficulty.

From 78 ‘LEIVA 5.5: It seems to be not really on the legs.

BASIC 6: Two-sided race, substantially in the first half, disappeared in the second half. But he had suddenly rekindled with a fireball from a free-kick: unlucky to the max, hit the intersection, it would have been a feat of power and precision.

PEDRO 7: Too bad, the injury was not needed regardless, let alone with Milinkovic (suspended) and Luis Alberto (bruised) in the pits. He comes out at half-time, in the 45 minutes available he sacrifices himself without having to give up offensive inspirations: his assist for Zaccagni, his chased them up to the Lazio penalty area. Super mentality.

From 46 ‘FELIPE ANDERSON 5: Most listless. Here we go again: this is a totally wasted talent. He enters the interval, he does not eat the field, but he is eaten. Down the rope. The most valuable gesture is a folding back that saves the advantage, which is saying something.

PROPERTY 5.5: He escapes behind the defense, is assisted in the first fraction, then becomes him against everyone and perhaps he gets too stuck looking for the shot even from an impossible position. He has been gritting his teeth for more than a week, difficult to criticize even in less convincing games.

ZACCAGNI 7: He chose Sassuolo as a victim-bis for the first Biancoceleste goal. At the beginning of the season, when he was still at Verona, he had already given him a brace. He was in a top moment of condition and confidence, he was recovering with interest the days lost at the beginning of the season due to physical problems, then here it is, another blow that forces him to change. Unfortunate at best.

From 65 ‘LAZZZARI 5.5: He starts to the top right in the trident, then goes back to full back. Performance is dull regardless of location.

ANNEX SARRI 5: Another away knockout, in Genoa it was an illusion, with Sassuolo Lazio lose even if they go on in the early stages of the match. In the long run, Sassuolo deserves the victory, the team is passive and manages the goal scored by Zaccagni as worst as possible.

