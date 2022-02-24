Report: Carlos Vela would play in Europe; Miami your second option

Carlos Vela is preparing to live, most likely, his last season as a player for Los Angeles FC in the MLS. The Mexican attacker ends his contract with the Los Angeles franchise in 2022 and much has been speculated about his possible return to Europe, although so far nothing has been defined and Carlos will seek the long-awaited league title with LAFC.

The journalist Michele Giannone has announced in a talk for the MLS Today Show Podcast reproduced through Twitter, that Carlos Vela has as a priority to play in Europe after concluding his cycle with LAFC.

“No matter what happens this year, and let me start this off with Vela being all-in and wanting to go out a champion, this will be Carlos Vela’s last year in Los Angeles. It does not matter what happens. He wants to go back to Europe”Giannone specified.

Staying in the MLS is another option

Michele himself added information to his report and specified that someone close to Carlos Vela explained that, if his return to Europe does not materialize, Miami is a city that both he and his wife see as attractive to be able to develop and educate their son. . “I was told by a person very close to his camp that if Europe doesn’t work out, and he really wants to go, one city where they could, or want to live and raise their child and move on is … Miami.”he concluded.

For now, everything is speculation, but as the months go by, the outlook could begin to clear up for the Mexican World Cup player, who is currently fully focused on his start to the season with LAFC, which will begin this Saturday, when they host the Week 1 at Colorado Rapids.