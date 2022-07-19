Report death by hemorrhagic dengue of a girl in Santiago de Cuba

the cuban girl Arlin Sailet Acuna Espinosaresident in the municipality of Contramaestre, Santiago de Cuba, and student at the José de la Luz y Caballero primary school, died of hemorrhagic denguereported this Monday the educational center.

“News that we would never have wanted to give. Today we woke up to the sad news of the death of one of our second grade students, Arlín Sailet Acuña Espinosa, a victim of dengue. Please extend our deepest condolences to all your family and friends”, could be read on the institutional profile of the school on Facebook, which, minutes later, deleted the publication.

Capture of Facebook / José De La Luz Elementary School and Contramaestre

Before completely eliminating it, the note was edited to omit the cause of death, in an attempt to mask the health crisis that the country is going through due to the scourge of viral diseases such as dengue and COVID-19.

A source close to the family revealed to CyberCuba that, at the time of her death, the little girl was admitted to the local hospital, where her father also works.

“Only two days ago he entered. The girl yesterday got very sick and could not stand the intubation and she passed away at 2:00 in the morning “. The girl’s father, Ramón Acuña, “is a doctor from there, that is, from the “Orlando Pantoja” Hospital, in Contramaestre, and even so he could not do anything”lament.

The death of the little girl was also confirmed by Yanitza Infante, who said she was the deceased’s cousin, and on the same social network extended her condolences to relatives.

“Condolences to my family… I woke up with the sad news of the death of my little cousin Arlín Sailet Acuña Espinosa from hemorrhagic dengue. It is very sad and hard to see how a loved one of yours dies and even more so being so small. May your soul be in a beautiful place surrounded by Angels!”he expressed.

Capture of Facebook / Yanitza Infante

Arlín is the second girl to die of hemorrhagic dengue in Cuba, in less than a week. Last Wednesday, Paola Patricia Rodríguez, seven years old, died in Cienfuegos After spending several days admitted to intensive care, several sources close to the family assured.

At that time, a sister of the little girl was in serious condition, with the same disease, Cuban influencer Yessy World said through a video on Facebook.

The next day, it transcended the death of a doctor in the city of Camagüey, also by hemorrhagic dengue. Sources close to her deceased identified her as Mercita, and revealed that the young woman was expecting a baby, who also died.

On Thursday itself, José Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, reported that the incidence rate of suspected cases that week had grown by 42.0 percent with respect to the previous one, and that in 12 provinces the number of cases increased.

Until June 10, 3,036 cases of dengue were detected in the country, with serotypes 1, 2 and 3 of the virus circulating, while complaints grow due to the lack of hygiene that allows the reproduction of the disease-transmitting agent, the mosquito. Aedes aegypti.

Cuban health authorities described the epidemiological context that the country is going through with dengue as “complex” and confirmed that the largest number of outbreaks of the vector in the last 15 years is reported, with an increase of 21.7% compared to similar stage of 2021 .

At the same time, the government recently acknowledged that instability in the supply of medicines, medical supplies and expendable material is critical and it will not be resolved in the short termwhich has a negative impact on the early detection of the disease and its timely medical follow-up.