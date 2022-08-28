Report denounces “shocking” conditions of Cuban doctors in Mexico

Photograph distributed by the Cuban News Agency (ACN) that shows a group of Cuban doctors arriving from Brazil after participating in a medical program in that nation, on November 23, 2018 at the José Martí International Airport in Havana. The doctors were withdrawn by the Cuban government after being criticized by then Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro. AFP/Getty Images

A report by the NGO Prisoners Defenders assured on Thursday that the members of the Cuban medical missions, of which the 650 health professionals sent to Mexico are part, work in conditions of “slavery” and that 80% of the money they receive in Cuba it goes to the authorities of the island.

Dita Charanzova, vice president of the European Parliament for Latin America, and Javier Nart, first vice president of the European Parliament delegation for Central America (DCAM), participated in the presentation of the report, through the broadcast of a deferred video.

“The situation that Cuban doctors are experiencing is shocking, it is time for the people to know the truth, for them to know the other side of the Cuban international missions. Disregarding the human rights situation cannot be the price to pay for health care or other services”, Charanzova considered.

He also assured that “there is evidence” that the reality of the Cuban regime’s intentions when sending health personnel to other countries goes beyond showing solidarity.

He also said that “it is proven” that 80% of the money Cuba charges for these missions “goes to the regime and not to the pockets of Cuban doctors.”

They have, he asserted, more than a thousand testimonies from Cuban professionals abroad —not only those related to doctors, but also to education or military professionals, among others—, who have been subjected to “injustices such as persecution, slavery, harassment sexual violence and family separation.

For his part, Nart, a deputy in the European Parliament since 2014 for the Renew Europe group, shared that, when he met Cuban doctors working in other places, he thought they were part of a “respected and respectable” job, but later he learned that “ they were objects of exploitation by their own country.”

“It was something that left me disgusted,” he finished.

The report, presented by Javier Larrondo, the president of Prisoners Defenders, indicates that 75% of the health professionals who arrived in Mexico were selected people, not volunteers, and that 80% of them did not know where they were going.

It also details, according to the testimonies collected, that none received a copy of their contract and that many were forced to sign a contract that contained a blank space where the salary should be indicated.

Likewise, all reported having been monitored and having had to comply with a curfew.

The presence of hundreds of Cuban doctors in hospitals in the Mexican capital contracted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic sparked controversy in the country in 2020 due to their costs and the activities they carried out.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Mexico City argued that their work was of vital importance given the lack of health workers in the country, to which medical associations denounced that Cuban doctors were privileged over Mexicans.

Prisoners Defenders assured that there were 650 Cuban doctors sent to Mexico and that Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel spoke about sending more additional Cuban health personnel in the meeting he held with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, last May. in the island country.

This story was originally published on August 26, 2022 7:01 a.m.