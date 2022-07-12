Report faster remission with tofacitinib versus vedolizumab in ulcerative colitis

These results may help guide clinical decision making after anti-TNF failure.

Ulcerative colitis is a disease that causes inflammation and ulcers in the membrane that lines the rectum and colon. Photo: Shutterstock.

The researchers revealed that when treatment with tumor necrosis factor-alpha (anti-TNF) fails to achieve remission in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC), tofacitinib (Xeljanz) appears to be more effective than vedolizumab (Entyvio).

This is a study that was carried out with data from more than 150 patients with Ulcerative Colitis, who had already received treatment with anti-TNF drugs, where they showed that combined clinical and biochemical remission was approximately five times more likely with tofacitinib than with vedolizumab within 12 weeks of starting treatment.

The research, published online by Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, indicates that the differences diminished in subsequent weeks, such that there was no significant difference in the pooled remission rates at 52 weeks. There were also no notable differences in the safety between the two drugs.

“These results may help guide clinical decision-making after failure of the anti-TNF in patients with ulcerative colitis“, write the authors.

real world evidence

Co-authors Tessa Straatmijer, MD, PhD candidate, and Marjolijn Duijvestein, MD, Amsterdam University Medical Center, The Netherlands, told Medscape News, “This study offers more real world evidence than a standard randomized controlled trial, as there was no randomization between the two groups of study nor strict criteria of inclusion and exclusion”.

They added that the scientific and medical community it is known that tofacitinib has a faster action compared to vedolizumab. “Therefore, we expected that the odds ratio for remission rates between the two groups would be higher at weeks 12 and 24, compared to week 52.”

They stressed that they will continue to collect data from their prospective cohort up to 10 years after starting treatment with tofacitinib or vedolizumab“, added Straatmijer and Duijvestein. “Hopefully we can provide long-term results after a couple of years.”

The authors note that for a “considerable proportion” of UC patients, their condition does not respond to anti-TNF drugs, they experience adverse effects, or the response diminishes over time. Alternatives, such as vedolizumab and tofacitinib, are generally “prescribed after anti-TNF failure” due to their price and clinical experience.

