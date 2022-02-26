REPORT: Microsoft will help China studios expand

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The video game industry in China is huge, but there is a problem: most of the products that are produced in this region are unknown in the West. It would be great for everyone if these products were known in more parts of the world and it seems that Microsoft wants this to happen.

What happens is that, according to information from GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft is building a new team in its Asian gaming division. The goal with this is to help Chinese video game developers expand so they can reach global audiences.

What will catch the attention of many is that this division will help these Chinese-developed games make the leap to Xbox platforms. Thus, it will be an effort that will bring benefits to the Xbox ecosystem and to video game developers in this region.

This is a move that will be crucial for video game studios in China. Recall that since July of last year the Chinese government froze applications to launch new games in the region. This is a measure that has caused at least 14,000 development teams to close their doors.

