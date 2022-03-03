Report: NFL and NFLPA Suspend COVID-19 Protocols

Aaron RodgersGreen Bay Packers quarterback; Carson Wentz. Indianapolis Colts QB; Cole Beasleywide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, and other unvaccinated NFL players they will have no problem for the next season.

According to the reports of Adam Schefter, of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league and the players’ union agreed to end the health protocols against COVID-19 immediately.

“Based on trends related to the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, legislative changes, and advice from our experts, the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the COVID-19 protocols”, the NFL memorandum says.

COVID-19 protocols were established for the 2020 NFL season and they were modified during 2021. Thanks to them, the league did not cancel any of the games despite the fact that some had to be rescheduled during 2020.

Goodbye to mandatory tests

This way, players will not be subject to testing for the coronavirus regardless of vaccination status. Also, players and team members will not need to be monitored.

In addition, masks will not be mandatory, but this depends on state and local regulations. Teams may request players to wear masks if they deem it appropriate.

However, the teams must establish a space within the facilities to be able to conduct tests for any player reporting symptoms.

